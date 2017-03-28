News By Tag
Absolute Logic's Al Alper named to Baruch College Cybersecurity Advisory Board
Baruch College is developing new courses and seeks community business partners.
In this role, he will work with fellow board members to provide guidance on the ever-evolving threat landscape, technology trends and strategies for students who plan to work in the field of cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Advisory Board will assist the Zicklin School of Business (the Baruch College business school) as it develops courses of study in the field. The school is considering developing a graduate program of study, as well as an undergraduate minor in the field of cybersecurity. Alper and the other Board members will additionally assist the school in developing partnerships with the business community to help support the mission.
Baruch College Professor Trevor T. Moores said, "We believe this board's advice will help build partnerships and advocacy and help shape future generations of cybersecurity professionals, while supporting the growth of excellence in cybersecurity."
Alper brings a strong resume to this new role on the board. In addition to 25 years industry experience, he has written several books on cybersecurity. His most recent, Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals, is available on amazon.com. He has also authored numerous articles on the topic for industry and regional publications, and he speaks on the topic before industry and civic organizations.
His firm recently developed and brought to market a suite of cybersecurity solutions called CyberGuard360 which meet all of the compliance requirements for businesses and organizations impacted by the recent New York State Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR 500). This new legislation impacts any organization overseen by New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), and is intended to anticipate, address, and thwart cybercriminals. Absolute Logic has been a leader in this field through its membership and participation on the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, FBI InfraGard, and the National Cyber Security Alliance.
"I am very pleased to have been selected to serve on the Cybersecurity Advisory Board for Baruch College," said Alper, adding, "I believe our industry experience will help the college as they undertake the establishment of these courses and help educate people on how to recognize and deal with these very real threats. Baruch's leadership in this very important area lays a foundation for a new generation of leaders focused on cybersecurity."
About Baruch College
Baruch College is ranked among the region's and nation's top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Princeton Review, and others. The campus is within easy reach of Wall Street, Midtown, and the global headquarters of major companies and non-profit and cultural organizations, giving students unparalleled internship, career, and networking opportunities. The College's more than 18,000 students, who speak more than 110 languages and trace their heritage to more than 170 countries, have been repeatedly named one of the most ethnically diverse student bodies in the United States.
About Absolute Logic
Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style IT security, technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. The firm's original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company's clientele but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT security and services, consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more. Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored an article,"21 Questions You Should Ask before Seeking a Computer Support Company." To obtain a copy, or to request Al Alper as a speaker for a business organization, please call (203) 936-6680. Absolute Logic maintains corporate offices at 44 Old Ridgefield Road, Suite 216, Wilton, CT, and also operates a satellite location at 300 International Drive, Suite 100, in Williamsville, NY. Please visit the firm's website at www.absolutelogic.com, and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.
