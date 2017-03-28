Don Hutson Offers Virtual Training

April 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- Does your company need to figure out a way to increase your sales numbers over the coming months? When your customers have a lot of options, it can be extremely difficult to stand out from the crowd. However, the right tweaks to your sales pitch may be exactly what you need to get the ball rolling. And, Don Hutson is ready to help you take the next step, with a number of engaging and dynamic presentations available.
Those with a big upcoming event should consider bringing in Don Hutson to speak. However, if you don't have anything coming up, you can still take advantage of his services with virtual training. This powerful and flexible program can help your sales team become more effective and productive. The following e-programs are available to order: Sell Value Not Price, Leading & Managing for Performance and Prosperity, and Mastering Negotiation Strategies.
Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com
or call (901) 767-0000.