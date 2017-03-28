News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Toll Brothers at Inspiration hosts DU students for "behind the scenes" tour
Recently, Toll Brothers at Inspiration in Douglas County hosted Handlin and about 20 of his students. An adjunct professor at DU, Handlin has developed five master plan communities and more than 6,000 home sites in Colorado, including Inspiration.
"My students really enjoyed learning about the Toll Brothers business model, especially the large number of options that the company is able to offer home buyers to personalize their new home," explains Handlin.
Toll Brothers at Inspiration Senior Project Manager Eric Lehman and Sales Manager Leanne McGuire took students through the six model homes plus the community's club house (the 20 Mile House), talking to students about all aspects of building and marketing the community.
"We enjoy hosting student groups so they can learn more about careers with a home builder such as Toll Brothers," says Mark Bailey, Colorado Division President. "We have hired several graduates of DU who have joined our project manager training program. It's an intensive program that prepares participants to manage multimillion dollar programs and oversee all aspects of how communities are designed, built and run."
For more information about careers with Toll Brothers, visit www.tollcareercenter.com and search by job category and state.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. The Company was named America's Most Trusted Home Builder™ 2015† by Lifestory Research, receiving the highest numerical score among the largest 133 home builders in the country. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse