Prytime Medical Devices Announces Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer

-- Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company), a private medical device company focused on providing minimally invasive solutions for vascular trauma, today announced the appointment of general and trauma surgeon John B. Holcomb, M.D., FACS to the role of Chief Medical Officer.Dr. Holcomb's recent service includes multiple leadership, clinical, and teaching positions at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, where he has worked since 2008. He was the founding Director for the Center for Translational Injury Research, and a Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery where he will retain a clinical role going forward."Dr. Holcomb's clinical expertise in the fields of trauma, surgery, and critical care is profound," said David Spencer, President and CEO of Prytime Medical. "His appointment takes us to a new level. We look forward to working with him to continue bringing innovative solutions to the marketplace."Dr. Holcomb received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas Medical School in 1985. He then entered the U.S. Army, where he completed his general surgery training in 1991. Immediately thereafter he served with the Joint Special Operations Command for over 10 years, to include numerous combat and humanitarian deployments. In 2002, Dr. Holcomb was appointed to command the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, where he worked to translate lessons learned from war into clinical improvements. Over his 26 year career, he has authored or co-authored more than 500 peer reviewed publications. He is a globally recognized speaker, thought leader, entrepreneur and innovator."It's an honor to serve as Prytime's Chief Medical Officer, and I look forward to working with the Company to fully realize the clinical benefits of a broad range of novel minimally invasive solutions for improved hemorrhage control," said Dr. Holcomb.Prytime Medical designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for vascular trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring. The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest.