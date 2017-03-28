News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ider's Celebration of Mules and Melodies Comes to an End
A one-day family-friendly festival in celebration of the town's agricultural heritage where mules, tractors, and horses take center stage, Ider Mule Day quickly became a much-loved tradition for locals and visitors. "Due to rising costs and overall expenses and tremendous volunteer hours required for putting the event on each year, a decision has been made to discontinue the traditional and popular Labor Day event," said John Dersham, executive director of DeKalb Tourism.
Over its 30-year life, Ider Mule Day evolved as one of the top events in northeastern Alabama, attracting approximately 7,000 visitors to the small community located atop Sand Mountain. "We are pleased in what we have accomplished. From seeing families spend quality time together to raising funds for Ider Town Park, the event has had a positive impact on the Ider community," said Dersham. "Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, participants and visitors who worked hard and shared their commitment to making Ider Mule Day a fantastic success for 30 years."
For more information, call John Dersham with DeKalb Tourism at 256.516.3957.
About DeKalb Tourism
DeKalb Tourism (www.DiscoverLookoutMountain.com) is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in DeKalb County. Our mission includes to provide outstanding customer service to all guests; to provide complete and detailed information about DeKalb County, its history and attractions;
Contact
John Dersham
info@tourdekalb.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse