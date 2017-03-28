 
* Mule Day
* Labor Day Event
* Alabama
Ider's Celebration of Mules and Melodies Comes to an End

 
 
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- After celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, festival organizers of Ider Mule Day announce today the annual Labor Day celebration has come to an end.

A one-day family-friendly festival in celebration of the town's agricultural heritage where mules, tractors, and horses take center stage, Ider Mule Day quickly became a much-loved tradition for locals and visitors. "Due to rising costs and overall expenses and tremendous volunteer hours required for putting the event on each year, a decision has been made to discontinue the traditional and popular Labor Day event," said John Dersham, executive director of DeKalb Tourism.

Over its 30-year life, Ider Mule Day evolved as one of the top events in northeastern Alabama, attracting approximately 7,000 visitors to the small community located atop Sand Mountain.  "We are pleased in what we have accomplished. From seeing families spend quality time together to raising funds for Ider Town Park, the event has had a positive impact on the Ider community," said Dersham. "Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, participants and visitors who worked hard and shared their commitment to making Ider Mule Day a fantastic success for 30 years."

For more information, call John Dersham with DeKalb Tourism at 256.516.3957.

About DeKalb Tourism

DeKalb Tourism (www.DiscoverLookoutMountain.com) is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in DeKalb County. Our mission includes to provide outstanding customer service to all guests; to provide complete and detailed information about DeKalb County, its history and attractions; to leave visitors with a positive experience; to develop strong positive long term relationships with the people and businesses of our communities; and to be a leader in the education and promotion of our county, locally, nationwide and internationally.

Contact
John Dersham
info@tourdekalb.com
Source:Ider Mule Day
Email:***@tourdekalb.com Email Verified
