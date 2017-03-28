 
Csafe Global Expands Support With New Service Centers In North American And Europe

To continue to provide the highest levels of service, support and container availability for its customers, CSafe Global announces that they have added three new global service center locations in the first quarter.
 
 
DAYTON, Ohio - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Due to expansion of both the fleet and customer base in Europe, CSafe Global has added two new service center locations in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain. Additionally, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina is the site of a latest North American service center. All three new repair centers are now open and servicing inbound and outbound traffic of CSafe's RKN units, providing delivery, maintenance, calibration and technical support.

Rick Rackley, CSafe's Director of Quality, Technical Support and Service Partners, adds, "The RDU, BCN and MAD service centers will allow CSafe to support our growing Life-Science customers in transporting high volumes of temperature sensitive shipments through these locations."

With these latest service center additions, CSafe Global continues its commitment to expand its international footprint to meet the growing demand in the global biopharma market. With a full range of active and passive packaging solutions for temperature-sensitive products, CSafe will strengthen customer service in these key markets. Six additional service center openings are planned through the end of 2017 as part of a strategic plan to support future global growth.

About CSafe Global:http://csafeglobal.com/

CSafe Global is the world's largest producer of actively controlled mobile refrigeration units for life science companies, healthcare organizations, global military organizations and international disaster relief agencies. The company manufacturers AcuTemp brand passive packaging and hand-held mobile carriers, the CSafe brand of active containers, and is the exclusive manufacturer and provider of ThermoCor vacuum insulation.

The active solution product assortment includes the CSafe RKN, the only compressor-driven air cargo container of its kind with approvals from both the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The RKN utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technology to eliminate the risks associated with extreme ambient conditions as well as the cost, aggravation and environmental challenges associated with dry ice transportation with benefits that include eliminating the need for refrigerated trucking and/or temperature controlled packaging.

CSafe Global's AcuTemp brand has provided more than ten thousand hand-held mobile temperature-management solutions since its founding more than 25 years ago. The passive solution assortment includes packaging for 2-8°C, CRT and frozen shipments with hold times from 12 to 240 hours and with payload volumes up to 50 liters.

