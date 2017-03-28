News By Tag
Csafe Global Expands Support With New Service Centers In North American And Europe
To continue to provide the highest levels of service, support and container availability for its customers, CSafe Global announces that they have added three new global service center locations in the first quarter.
Rick Rackley, CSafe's Director of Quality, Technical Support and Service Partners, adds, "The RDU, BCN and MAD service centers will allow CSafe to support our growing Life-Science customers in transporting high volumes of temperature sensitive shipments through these locations."
With these latest service center additions, CSafe Global continues its commitment to expand its international footprint to meet the growing demand in the global biopharma market. With a full range of active and passive packaging solutions for temperature-
About CSafe Global:http://csafeglobal.com/
CSafe Global is the world's largest producer of actively controlled mobile refrigeration units for life science companies, healthcare organizations, global military organizations and international disaster relief agencies. The company manufacturers AcuTemp brand passive packaging and hand-held mobile carriers, the CSafe brand of active containers, and is the exclusive manufacturer and provider of ThermoCor vacuum insulation.
The active solution product assortment includes the CSafe RKN, the only compressor-driven air cargo container of its kind with approvals from both the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The RKN utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technology to eliminate the risks associated with extreme ambient conditions as well as the cost, aggravation and environmental challenges associated with dry ice transportation with benefits that include eliminating the need for refrigerated trucking and/or temperature controlled packaging.
CSafe Global's AcuTemp brand has provided more than ten thousand hand-held mobile temperature-
