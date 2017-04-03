 
Positive Thinking (If You Can Do It) Is Not Enough When You're Living With Stressful Situations

 
WOODBRIDGE, Ontario - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Too much stress expresses itself in physical symptoms and no amount of positive thinking alone is going to get rid of debts, relationship problems, or find you a new job! come to our free workshop called THINK – Why Positive Thinking Ain't Enough

Dr. Scott is a Chiropractor that specializes in keeping families healthy. His 20 year experience in family chiropractic care has made him an authority in natural alternative health care. It is not unusual for 3 generations of a family to visit his office at one time.  Grandparents, Parents and Children are encouraged to attend our monthly workshops.

"I feel our facility is quite unique, unlike most other doctor's office that you've been to because of the philosophy that we share with each patient; focusing on the entire person and all of their lifestyle choices as well." Dr. Andrew Scott

Join us at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Scott Family Chiropractic, 8 Lansdowne Avenue, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 2A9

Our workshops are always free.  Find out more about attending Scott Chiropractic's free workshop at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/think-workshop.html.  Don't forget to bring your family and friends.

Visit our website at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/.

Source:Scott Family Chiropractic
