News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Positive Thinking (If You Can Do It) Is Not Enough When You're Living With Stressful Situations
Dr. Scott is a Chiropractor that specializes in keeping families healthy. His 20 year experience in family chiropractic care has made him an authority in natural alternative health care. It is not unusual for 3 generations of a family to visit his office at one time. Grandparents, Parents and Children are encouraged to attend our monthly workshops.
"I feel our facility is quite unique, unlike most other doctor's office that you've been to because of the philosophy that we share with each patient; focusing on the entire person and all of their lifestyle choices as well." Dr. Andrew Scott
Join us at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Scott Family Chiropractic, 8 Lansdowne Avenue, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 2A9
Our workshops are always free. Find out more about attending Scott Chiropractic's free workshop at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/
Visit our website at http://www.scottfamilychiro.com/
Contact
Scott Family Chiropractic
905-264-5437
doc@scottfamilychiro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2017