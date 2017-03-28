 
Win a Warrior at Warwick Seattle

Experience Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor at the Pacific Science Center and Enter for the Chance to Bring One Home
 
 
SEATTLE - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- As the Pacific Science Center welcomes Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor for a limited run from April 8 to September 3, Warwick Seattle is offering a unique Win A Warrior package that includes the chance to bring home a full-size terracotta warrior replica. The one-of-a-kind exhibition premiering in Seattle will feature artifacts from the first imperial dynasty of China, which were unearthed during one of the most significant archeological excavations of the 20th century.

"Short of traveling to China, the Terracotta Warriors exhibit at the Pacific Science Center is one of the best opportunities you will have to experience the awesome scale of the world renowned Terracotta Warriors," said Tim Bathke, general manager of Warwick Seattle. "The terracotta statues, including soldiers, civil officials, and entertainers, at the burial complex of China's first emperor is astounding it its scope. Each carefully crafted statue tells a unique story of the culture, craft, and science behind one of history's most monumental endeavors. Our package will allow guests to experience Emperor Qin Shi Huangdi's terracotta statues with exclusive VIP front-of-line access tickets and your choice of room, among other perks. Our finishing touch is the opportunity to bring home the six-foot warrior replica currently welcoming guests in our lobby."

Warwick Seattle's (http://warwickhotels.com/seattle/) Win A Warrior Package includes exclusive VIP tickets that provide front-of-the-line access, expedited entry, admission on sell-out dates, and a free audio guide. Guests can select their choice of room, with premier and executive rooms guaranteeing a Space Needle view, as well as daily continental breakfast for two, complimentary Wi-Fi, and 30 percent off dinner at Margaux (http://www.margauxseattle.com/) Restaurant.

In a city known for setting trends, Warwick Seattle, located in the upbeat Belltown district just blocks from the Space Needle, is leading the way. Blending the classic charm of the Warwick name with the contemporary styling of the Emerald City, Warwick Seattle boasts unique accommodations inspired by Seattle culture. The hotel is a natural fit to partner with the Pacific Science Center for the limited two-city US Terracotta Warriors tour that will take visitors from the birth and rise of the Qin Empire to the life and rule of the First Emperor Qin Shi Huangdi. More information on the exhibit is available at www.terracottaseattle.com.

ABOUT WARWICK HOTELS & RESORTS

Warwick Hotels & Resorts (WHR) was launched in 1980 with the purchase of Warwick New York, a hotel originally built by William Randolph Hearst for his Hollywood friends. The WHR Group now includes more than 50 prestigious Hotels, Resorts & Spas worldwide located in city centers and resort destinations in the United States, Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Bali, the South Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Further details can be found at www.warwickhotels.com.

