Industry News





WWII Veteran Uses Crowd Funding

Jack Smith, a WWII Veteran and Artist, Uses Crowd Funding to Publish a Book of His Artwork
 
 
Images from the War in the Pacific
Images from the War in the Pacific
CUMMING, Ga. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jack Smith is a 90+ year old, WWII Veteran and member of The Greatest Generation but he's also a remarkable artist. Author Rona Simmons met Jack in early 2017 and, as the daughter of a WWII Veteran herself, was instantly drawn to Jack's stories and paintings of the era.

An hour or two into their meeting they agreed to work together to compile and preserve a selection of his art work for future generations. Rona suggested they use crowdfunding in a worldwide campaign to raise the necessary funds. Within four days, the two had raised half their goal.

The Kickstarter project to publish the book, Images from the War in the Pacific: The Art of Jack Smith seeks a total of $2,000 and runs through April 29, 2017.

If successful, Jack Smith will donate copies of his book to select WWII museums and be able to fulfill his dream of exhibiting his paintings and sharing copies of his book with history and art lovers everywhere. The planned book contains reproductions of 35 of Jack's brush and ink paintings of the War in the Pacific where Jack served.

See more at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1100000551/images-fr...

Rona Simmons
***@bellsouth.net
Email:***@bellsouth.net
Tags:Wwii, Art, Book
Industry:Books
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2017
