New Report on 5G-LTE Roadmap Navigates Borders of Policy, Technology, and Opportunity

European broadband and spectrum policy primer to be followed by Americas and APAC analyses
 
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Horizon Research and Market Analysis is pleased to announce the availability of the first in a series of reports, '2017 Global 5G-LTE Policy Brief'. Authored by UK-based Dr. William Webb, this critical and incisive report poses some challenging questions, and offers guidance for technology solutions providers, and policy makers.

Expectations for the completion of Fifth Generation Mobile Network (5G) standard and the subsequent anticipated impact on Information Communications Technology (ICT) markets are running high in 2017. Telecom carriers in the U.S., China, South Korea, and several European countries are jockeying for position to become the leader. Meanwhile, change and uncertainty seem to rule the day in politics, and meaningful changes to infrastructure and market regulation could be on the way.

Author, Contributing Analyst William Webb, shares expert insights in the report 'Spring 2017 Europe 5G-LTE Policy Brief (http://store.telecomengine.com/Europe-5G--LTE-Policy-Brief_p_94.html)', leveraging his experience in regulatory, manufacturing, start-up, consulting, and standards organizations; Webb recently served as president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

"It is an important time to analyze 5G policies to understand what 5G might look like, how it might emerge and how successful it is likely to be. That this is all happening against a backdrop of international uncertainty - with turbulent politics, new leaders such as President Trump, and changing structures such as Brexit - makes analysis all the more critical," Webb said.

The 33-page digital download, which is available from HRMA and its partner TelecomEngine.com (http://telecomengine.com/) for $500, provides objective analysis of the impact macroeconomics and vertical market dependencies can have on mobile-wireless infrastructure development. The report derives its own conclusions, which are different from those of key policy-makers in Europe, highlighting major challenges facing European players and the flaws in EC and Governmental interventions. '2017 Europe 5G-LTE Policy Brief' will guide those currently involved in all aspects of wireless communications and assist those interested in entering the market to take advantage of the opportunities new generations of technology inevitably offer.

This is the first in a series of reports looking at 5G across the different regions of the world. HRMA plans to release a report for the U.S. market in May, and an Asia report over the summer. If you would like more information about our research calendar, or would like to speak with one of our analysts, please visit http://horizonrma.com/contact.

ABOUT Horizon Research & Analysis

HRMA offers a portfolio of market research reports, forecasts and consulting services, available on-demand or through subscriptions. Our industry research and market analysis is intended for those on the front lines of business, who need concise, actionable insights on emerging technologies and markets. Our focus areas include 5G-LTE Infrastructure and Access; Virtualization and OTT; IoT and M2M; Cloud and APIs; Real Time Data Analytics; Location Based Services; and Smart Cities.

HRMA is a business unit within Horizon House Publications, Inc., a B2B media company whose brands include Microwave Journal®, Telecommunications® International, Artech House®, European Microwave Week, Signal Integrity Journal, EDI CON, and the M2M Zone®.

Contact
Suzanne January
Marketing Manager
***@horizonrma.com
