Country(s)
Industry News
Commonwealth Chevrolet Was Named A General Motors Green Dealer
One of only 98 GM dealerships nationwide recognized for eco-friendly efforts
Commonwealth Chevrolet is one of only 98 dealerships GM has certified since the Green Dealer program launched in 2014. Commonwealth Chevrolet has a number of green practices in place on site, including
· Energy efficiency LED Lighting inside and out
· Strict Cardboard and metal Recycling
· All low flow Water Fixtures throughout the dealership
· Renewable heat with waste oil
To apply for certification, dealerships complete a performance assessment that GM's green dealer support team evaluates. The assessment covers 60 eco-friendly business practices across 10 categories. Dealerships must have a high percentage of these practices in place to earn certification. A dealer's continuous improvement year after year will lead to ongoing annual recognition.
"We have always strived to be a consistent image of cleanliness and efficiency in our Community. It is great to be acknowledged by GM as a Leader in environmental and Green efficiencies. We are glad to not only help the Lawrence Community but be part of the bigger picture with the environment for all!" said Charlie Daher of Commonwealth Motors.
"GM has long been committed to being a leader in environmental stewardship, and we're proud that the Commonwealth Chevrolet Team shares this commitment to serve and improve the communities where we work and live," said Kurt McNeil, GM vice president of U.S. Sales Operations.
The Green Dealer program aligns with GM's companywide efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. GM designed the program to encourage dealers to implement green initiatives as part of their operations, create a network for sharing best practices and help other dealers begin or advance their sustainability journey.
For more information about Commonwealth Chevrolet or Commonwealth Motors, visit www.CommonwealthChevrolet.com or www.shopuslast.com. 155 Marston St, Lawrence, MA 01841.
For more information on GM's environmental commitment, visit its sustainability report and www.generalmotors.green.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse