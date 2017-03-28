Eighteen-Year-Old to Raise Awareness for Muscular Dystrophy and Enjoy Final Dream Trip

National dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults brings Dream trip to life

-- With the help of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, eighteen-year-old Brandon Martz will travel from Michigan to Washington, D.C. for a final Dream trip to see the nation's capital, share his story, and raise awareness for muscular dystrophy.Brandon, who turned eighteen last April, has always been interested in history and government. He was elated to have had the opportunity to vote in his first presidential election this past November. If it weren't for his condition, Brandon would join the Armed Services after his high school graduation. Diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at the age of four, he was given only ten years to live. Fortunately, a clinical trial that he has participated in over the last eight years has given him more time than expected and he hopes to enjoy every moment that remains.Brandon is excited to see and experience Washington's many monuments, memorials, museums and even the Pentagon while he still has the use of his upper body. Most of all, Brandon is really looking forward to visiting with his congressmen and senators at the nation's capital. Having been diagnosed with such a rare disease, Brandon is thankful to those in Congress who are fighting for the necessary research, medications, and treatment for rare diseases and hopes to share his story to fuel their fire to continue the fight.Brandon, who continuously loses abilities as a result of DMD, tells Dream Foundation, "I want to take this trip while I can still use my arms to be able to enjoy the trip. I want to go without a ventilator hooked up to my wheelchair. I don't want to wait until it's too late for me to enjoy visiting Washington, D.C."Dream Foundation and its long-time corporate partner, Southwest Airlines, will fly Brandon, his parents, and his sixteen-year-old brother to Washington this week, provide accommodations, and facilitate several outings to make Brandon's final Dream a reality.Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.