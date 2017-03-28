 

Metal Forming Excellence is a Core Competency for Robinson Metal

Built-in Hold Points Ensure Quality at Each Step of the Metal Forming Process
 
metal forming in Wisconsin
metal forming in Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Industrial customers with their pick of suppliers rely on the leading-edge technology and dependable quality that makes Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine a leader in metal forming in Wisconsin. Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine, a division of Robinson Metal, Inc., provides a variety of services for customers in industries as diverse as food and dairy, pharmaceutical, cheese production, architectural design, oil and gas, water treatment and others.

"Metal forming is a core competency for our team, and our level of expertise is one that our customers know they can count on time after time," said Jamie Tilkens, Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine division manager. "We have built our reputation on consistent quality and the exceptional customer service that comes with the way we do business."

Metal forming is a broad term that encompasses a wide range of manufacturing processes. Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine has the equipment and expertise to perform sheet metal forming.

Quality welds are a requirement for high-end operations, and Robinson Metal's AWS-certified weld inspectors ensure every project meets or exceeds codes. Robinson Metal also works with third-party inspectors as required by ASME Section VII Division 1 code.

"We complete all aspects of operations in-house, including structural fabrication and precision machining, which means our quality control points add value at every step of the process," Tilkens said. "It is that type of attention to detail that gives our customers confidence in our ability to deliver projects to their exact specifications."

About Robinson Metal, Inc.
Robinson Metal operates out of a custom-designed, 175,000-square-foot modern facility that also features a segregated stainless steel fabrication area. The company is a single-source metal fabrication supplier, employing approximately 300 people at its facilities in De Pere, Wisconsin. Its four divisions include: Fabrication and Machine; Pipe and Vessel; Robinson Custom Enclosures; and Robinson Heating and Cooling.

For more information about Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine's precision machining capabilities, please call (920) 494-7411, or visit http://robinsonmetal.com/.

View original post on metal forming in Wisconsin here.

Robinson Metal, Inc.
(920) 494-7411
steve@robinsonmetal.com

