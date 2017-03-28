Country(s)
Metal Forming Excellence is a Core Competency for Robinson Metal
Built-in Hold Points Ensure Quality at Each Step of the Metal Forming Process
"Metal forming is a core competency for our team, and our level of expertise is one that our customers know they can count on time after time," said Jamie Tilkens, Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine division manager. "We have built our reputation on consistent quality and the exceptional customer service that comes with the way we do business."
Metal forming is a broad term that encompasses a wide range of manufacturing processes. Robinson Metal Fabrication and Machine has the equipment and expertise to perform sheet metal forming.
Quality welds are a requirement for high-end operations, and Robinson Metal's AWS-certified weld inspectors ensure every project meets or exceeds codes. Robinson Metal also works with third-party inspectors as required by ASME Section VII Division 1 code.
"We complete all aspects of operations in-house, including structural fabrication and precision machining, which means our quality control points add value at every step of the process," Tilkens said. "It is that type of attention to detail that gives our customers confidence in our ability to deliver projects to their exact specifications."
