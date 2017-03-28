Innovate E-Commerce to Celebrate Twenty Years of Providing Supply Chain Managed Services Solutions

Innovate E-Commerce is located north of the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the suburb of Wexford. Established in 1997, Innovate E-Commerce is proudly celebrating twenty years of business.

-- In 1997, Innovate E-Commerce started as an enterprise solutions consulting firm, today the company specializes in managed services with three dedicated solutions; B2B Managed Services, Innovate Gateway and Innovate Cloud. Karen Puchalsky, Founder, President and CEO of Innovate E-Commerce has led the Pittsburgh-based company through two decades of accomplishment and prestigious recognitions.With employees located across the country, Innovate E-Commerce has been working with many of the same clients over the past two decades. The company's goal and reputation of forming solid, trusting relationships with their clients is a testament to Puchalsky's values as a business woman. As Innovate E-Commerce continues to grow, Puchalsky intends to continue to lead the way as a pioneer in the industry.Puchalsky and Innovate E-Commerce have been honored with a variety of awards such as the INC. 500 award, Pennsylvania's Best 50 Women in Business and the Top 25 Women in Business by thePuchalsky has solidified the respected role Innovate E-Commerce plays in the day to day management of enterprises' critically sensitive and confidential information between employees, customers, vendors and government agencies."I'm delighted to be celebrating this iconic milestone for Innovate E-Commerce. We've experienced steady growth over the past twenty years where we've expanded our client base on a global scale and evolved our services along the way to adhere to protocols and match industry trends," said Puchalsky. "However, I do credit our success to our mission – to have integrity when no one is watching."Innovate E-Commerce is a global provider in business to business transactions and file transfer solutions for enterprise and Fortune 1000 companies and processes billions of transactions annually. Innovate Gateway safely moves critical, sensitive and confidential human resource, financial and other important business information. Most recently, Innovate E-Commerce introduced Innovate Cloud, a system that shares and stores files internally or externally in a customizable, user-friendly, private cloud environment. Unlike public cloud-systems, Innovate Cloud stores files on a private server simplifying the file sharing process in a secure setting.