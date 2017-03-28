Coastal Technical Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Cyber Research Group New Service Offering to Include Anti-Hacking & Cyber Security Solutions ORLANDO, Fla. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Coastal Technical Services, LLC, (CTS) a leading provider of laboratory and engineering services, including a broad range of consulting capabilities aimed at assisting clients after a disaster event, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cyber Research Group (CRG), a world-class company that addresses sophisticated cyber security breaches, and provides long-term solutions to protect against future cyber attacks.



"With the growing number of cyber security threats, ransomware, and incidents to businesses worldwide, CTS is proud to have CRG as a partner," said Eric Malee, president of CTS. "More and more we are called to assist on cyber security claims and CRG will be instrumental in working with us to provide effective solutions and protection."



Maurice Moore, president of CRG said, "We've seen the velocity of new attacks increase as our clients digitally transform their businesses to meet demands of their client. As complexity and attackers become more sophisticated the CTS & CRG partnership provides a much needed synergy for expeditious disaster recovery and fully comprehensive cyber security services."



is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with over 20 years of experience. CTS' remediation and recovery teams provide cost effective solutions to rapidly resolve client issues and restore business operations. CTS' manufacturing partnerships often enable reinstatement of warranties and service contracts, which eliminates the need for equipment replacement.



is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing best-in-class Cyber Security and is dedicated to securing the data and assets of U.S. companies and federal government agencies nationwide. With over 15 years of experience, CRG has developed the knowledge base and resources necessary to manage and supplement businesses with the best possible cyber security solutions over a broad range of technological needs.



For more information please contact:



Coastal Technical Services

Greg Augustyniak, COO

Info@CoastalTechServices.com

http://www.coastaltechservices.com

(800) 662-2627



Cyber Research Group

Mershard Frierson, VP Bus. Development

Info@CyberResearchGroup.com

http://www.cyberresearchgroup.com

(316) 941-8269 Ext. 1



Contact

Greg Augustyniak

800-662-2627

grega@coastaltechservices.com Greg Augustyniak800-662-2627 End -- Coastal Technical Services, LLC, (CTS) a leading provider of laboratory and engineering services, including a broad range of consulting capabilities aimed at assisting clients after a disaster event, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cyber Research Group (CRG), a world-class company that addresses sophisticated cyber security breaches, and provides long-term solutions to protect against future cyber attacks."With the growing number of cyber security threats, ransomware, and incidents to businesses worldwide, CTS is proud to have CRG as a partner," said Eric Malee, president of CTS. "More and more we are called to assist on cyber security claims and CRG will be instrumental in working with us to provide effective solutions and protection."Maurice Moore, president of CRG said, "We've seen the velocity of new attacks increase as our clients digitally transform their businesses to meet demands of their client. As complexity and attackers become more sophisticated the CTS & CRG partnership provides a much needed synergy for expeditious disaster recovery and fully comprehensive cyber security services." Coastal Technical Services is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with over 20 years of experience. CTS' remediation and recovery teams provide cost effective solutions to rapidly resolve client issues and restore business operations. CTS' manufacturing partnerships often enable reinstatement of warranties and service contracts, which eliminates the need for equipment replacement. Cyber Research Group is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing best-in-class Cyber Security and is dedicated to securing the data and assets of U.S. companies and federal government agencies nationwideWith over 15 years of experience, CRG has developed the knowledge base and resources necessary to manage and supplement businesses with the best possible cyber security solutions over a broad range of technological needs.For more information please contact:Greg Augustyniak, COOInfo@CoastalTechServices.com(800) 662-2627Mershard Frierson, VP Bus. DevelopmentInfo@CyberResearchGroup.com(316) 941-8269 Ext. 1 Source : Coastal Technical Services Email : ***@coastaltechservices.com Tags : Cyber Security , Ransomware , Anti Hacking , Disaster Recovery , Electronic Restoration , Forensic Analysis , Laboratory Services‎ , Malware Industry : Engineering , Services , Technology Location : Orlando - Florida - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

