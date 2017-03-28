News By Tag
Creative SAFE Federal Credit Union Mortgage Marketing Campaign Wins Diamond Award
The SAFE FCU Campaign emphasized home shopping from a dog's perspective
The Diamond Award for brand awareness, given out at the CUNA annual conference, recognized the outstanding success of a 2016 mortgage loan promotional campaign that SAFE ran online, via emails to members, and through local advertising on TV, radio, newspapers and billboards.
The two-month campaign emphasized the benefits of getting a SAFE mortgage from the perspective of a dog looking for a home that fits his needs. The dog is shown exploring a house and pointing out all the comforts of home that his owners will enjoy, knowing that it's all possible with a SAFE loan.
"Our campaign did a great job of capturing people's attention, but most importantly, it greatly exceeded our expectations for the number of loans that it generated," said Toby Hayes, vice president of marketing for SAFE. "Part of its success was due to the fact that we were able target the message to maximize its relevance. Plus, in the end, we helped lots of members achieve the dream of home ownership."
Hayes said that the campaign generated almost 20 percent more loan business than anticipated, bringing millions in additional lending results.
"The credit union industry has no shortage of marketing and business development talent, but, as the name of the prize suggests, these professionals shine the brightest," said Amber Scott, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council's Diamond Awards Committee. "Bold, inventive and fearless in the face of uncertainty, the 2017 Diamond Award winners inspire us to aim higher and try new approaches."
Award winners were recognized at the council's annual conference in San Antonio. View award winning commercial at: https://www.youtube.com/
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on https://Facebook.com/
