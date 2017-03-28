News By Tag
IMP To Exhibit Wide Range of Innovative Patient Positioning Solutions at AORN Surgical Conference
Innovative Medical Products' solutions include patient positioning products that benefit and improve efficiency in the operating room and hospital clinics especially during robotic procedures where patient stability and positioning are required
Estape TrenMAX® -- The key component of this positioning system is IMP's proprietary Phase 4™ adhesive gel pad. "The Sticky Pad™" is positioned on top of the system's base pad and prevents patients from moving or sliding off the OR table. The IMP solution can be used in positioning patients for Trendelenburg or Reverse Trendelenburg procedures in robotic and laparoscopic surgeries.
The TrenMAX® system includes a simply designed strap arrangement for holding patients' arms securely at their sides during surgery. For especially large patient anatomies, IMP not only provides arm strap extensions but has also designed the Estape TrenMAX® Arm Board. The Arm Board virtually expands the width of the OR table, firmly securing the upper arms of the patient. The bottom of the IMP Arm Board is designed with cutouts, as it is made to fit under the OR table in between the straps of the TrenMAX®. Rather than the solid-surface arm extensions employed by competitors, the IMP solution is manufactured to be exclusively used with the TrenMAX® system in Trendelenburg and robotic surgeries.
The Humbles LapWrap® Positioning Pad provides more security for the patient and more versatility for the surgical team with its hook and loop material. The LapWrap® is designed to meet AORN recommendations in "Recommended practices for positioning the patient in the perioperative practice setting" to prevent tissue injury and ischemia often caused by tucking patients' arms at their sides.
IMP's patented MorphBoard® modular pegboard positioning system, along with its two modular end boards, features a lightweight center board that can be easily adjusted to accommodate an obese patient's large abdomen. The Morphboard® is available with IMP's Expand-A-Peg™
De Mayo Knee Positioner® with the De Mayo Universal Distractor® -- The patented positioner and distractor come with a single locking lever for precise control of flexion, extension, tilt, and rotation of the knee while distracting the knee during arthroscopic surgery.
Universal Lateral Positioner® is ideal for any surgery requiring the patient to be fixed in a stable, lateral decubitus position.
IMP's lint-free, single-use Universal SteriBump® positioner eliminates the possibility of cross contamination. Its guaranteed sterility also frees up operating room scrub techs, nurses, or physician assistants from having to hold a limb during certain surgical procedures or having to bundle together sterile towels and other cloths to create a make-shift limb support, saving valuable OR and Sterile Processing Department's time.
SuperBump™ makes patient positioning during surgical knee procedures simpler than ever, eliminating the need for OR personnel to go under operating table drapes to reposition make-shift bumps or barriers. The sterile, single-use SuperBump™ is designed to accept two, five-pound weights and can be positioned on top of the drapes at any location on the operating table.
TUFFease® gel pads protect the patient's bony prominences from becoming a pressure sore. The gel pad covering is made with a softer, more supple cover for added patient protection, and is more resistant to tearing.
About Innovative Medical Products
Innovative Medical Products Inc.® designs, manufactures, and brings to market patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years of experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics, IMP provides positioning products that stabilize and protect patients during navigated, computer assisted and robotic surgeries. IMP devices save hospital and surgery center costs by minimizing staff, decreasing liability and improving the overall patient experience. IMP manufactures, patents and trademarks products to Federal and International standards for quality and safety for both the patient and the healthcare institution. For more information, visit: http://www.impmedical.com
