News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aircraft Interiors Recruitment Specialists take off to the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg
VHR Aircraft Interiors Recruitment head to Hamburg to help airlines and aircraft manufacturers match technical staff allowing them to reach their global aircraft production deadlines.
Aircraft Interiors Expo is the global must-attend business-to-
Launched in 2000 in Cannes, the 2017 edition takes place from 04th-06th April in the Hamburg Messe. It is the greatest infrastructure in the heart of Hamburg, hosting some of the most prestigious trade shows with a remarkable portfolio of companies exhibiting and attending.
Aircraft Interiors Recruitment Specialists
VHR's Aircraft Interiors Recruitment Team, Danny Brooks, Ryan Abbot and Jonny Kramer, will be attending Aircraft Interior Expo to keep up to date with the latest trends in the industry and meet both current and new clients and contractors.
"Following the recent large order books for aircraft, we are seeing peaks in production and delivery. Airlines, aircraft manufacturers and suppliers are all requiring higher volumes of aircraft interior mechanics and technicians to meet their demands and growth" commented Ryan Abbot.
With over 15 years international recruiting experience, Ryan has a deep understanding of his clients' needs and is looking forward to helping aviation clients match a perfect candidate or a whole team for current or future aircraft interiors projects.
Watch Ryan Abbot discuss more about the industry here: http://v-hr.com/
"VHR Aviation Recruitment has an international network of specialists for seats, galleys, cabins that can be deployed to new sites or integrate into existing programs" added the Interior Recruitment General Manager, Jonny Kramer.
With almost a decade of experience supplying the aerospace industry with technical staff whilst simultaneously managing accounts for some of the largest aerospace companies worldwide, Jonny is available for planning meetings and assisting you in the sourcing and supply of your perfect job match for large workforces and specialist individuals.
Aircraft Interiors Specialists in Germany
AIX is a global event that attracts 20,000 attendees from across the aviation industry and more than 1,000 airline buyers. It provides a unique opportunity for global aircraft interior traders to meet, network, and conduct new business.
The exhibition is predominantly focused on the latest aircraft interior innovations and product launches from the world's leading suppliers in aircraft cabin interiors, in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC). AIX's programme is supported by numerous in-depth breakout sessions; featuring updates about future trends and issues facing the growing industry of aircraft interiors.
Meet your VHR Aircraft Interiors Matchmaker
To book an appointment with Ryan Abbot or Jonny Kramer at Aircraft Interiors, please contact:
Danny Brooks
Managing Director
danny.brooks@
Ryan Abbot
Aircraft Interiors Recruitment Director
ryan.abbot@v-
Jonny Kramer
Aircraft Interiors Recruitment General Manager
jonny.kramer@
Contact
VHR
Aircraft Interiors Recruitment
***@v-hr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2017