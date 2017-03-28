 
News By Tag
* Leading RE
* Momentum Club
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garden City
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928

Garden City Realty, Inc. Receives Achievement Award at International Real Estate Conference

 
 
Valone and Wickliffe-Bessinger
Valone and Wickliffe-Bessinger
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Leading RE
* Momentum Club
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Garden City - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Awards

GARDEN CITY, S.C. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Hewitt, Broker-in-Charge of Garden City Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that Garden City Realty won a Member Achievement Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global network of more than 500 premier real estate firms. The award was presented at the network's Annual Awards Gala held at The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, FL during LeadingRE's Conference Week, an event that attracted more than 2,000 top real estate professionals from over 20 countries. Representing Garden City Realty at the 2017 conference were Sales and Relocation Coordinator, Lisa Valone and Advertising and Marketing Manager, Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger.

For the third consecutive year, Garden City Realty, Inc. was named to the Momentum Club, which acknowledges members that dramatically improved their company's outgoing referral performance from 2015 to 2016 based on a certain increase in closed transactions resulting from client introductions made to other affiliates throughout the network.

"Being recognized with a Member Achievement Award is a noteworthy distinction, signifying an exceptional level of real estate expertise and professionalism," said LeadingRE President/CEO Pam O'Connor. "We are pleased to celebrate these outstanding firms for being among the top real estate companies in the world and commend them for their many accomplishments."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Leading RE for the third year in a row," said Lee Hewitt. "With our desirable location along South Carolina's coast, most referrals we manage are incoming. Relocating away from the area is not a trend our agents are accustomed to seeing in our market. Therefore, it's good to know they do take advantage of the program for outgoing referrals."

Garden City Realty, Inc. is the Grand Strand's representative of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (www.LeadingRE.com), the largest network of premier locally-branded firms in more than 50 countries producing over one million annual home sale transactions. LeadingRE provides its affiliates with an extensive range of brokerage services, which include lead generation, cross-market referrals, branding support, luxury marketing, online exposure, technology systems, and industry-leading professional development.

For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi W. Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com­.

About Garden City Realty, Inc.

Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.

Contact
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gardencityrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Leading RE, Momentum Club, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Garden City - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Garden City Realty, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share