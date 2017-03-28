News By Tag
Garden City Realty, Inc. Receives Achievement Award at International Real Estate Conference
For the third consecutive year, Garden City Realty, Inc. was named to the Momentum Club, which acknowledges members that dramatically improved their company's outgoing referral performance from 2015 to 2016 based on a certain increase in closed transactions resulting from client introductions made to other affiliates throughout the network.
"Being recognized with a Member Achievement Award is a noteworthy distinction, signifying an exceptional level of real estate expertise and professionalism,"
"We are honored to receive this recognition from Leading RE for the third year in a row," said Lee Hewitt. "With our desirable location along South Carolina's coast, most referrals we manage are incoming. Relocating away from the area is not a trend our agents are accustomed to seeing in our market. Therefore, it's good to know they do take advantage of the program for outgoing referrals."
Garden City Realty, Inc. is the Grand Strand's representative of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (www.LeadingRE.com), the largest network of premier locally-branded firms in more than 50 countries producing over one million annual home sale transactions. LeadingRE provides its affiliates with an extensive range of brokerage services, which include lead generation, cross-market referrals, branding support, luxury marketing, online exposure, technology systems, and industry-leading professional development.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi W. Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com
About Garden City Realty, Inc.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
Contact
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
