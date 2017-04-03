News By Tag
Research Rockstar Names Katie Clark as Vice President Content Marketing and Strategy
Clark comes to Research Rockstar most recently from Diversified Communications of Portland Maine, where she led the insights function as the firm's Senior Insights Manager. Prior to that position, she was a Community Manager at C Space.
Clark has worked both on the supplier and client-side of market research, and during her career has worked with business and consumer products and services in industries such as consumer packaged goods, specialty foods, live events, insurance, entertainment, and technology. Her research special interests include trends adoption and generational research.
"I have great faith in Katie's ability to lead the Research Rockstar's content marketing strategies, which plays a crucial role in helping us promote market research skill advancement,"
"I am thrilled to join the Research Rockstar team, and am delighted at the opportunity to work with such an innovative company that has dedicated itself to furthering the skills of all research and insights professionals,"
Katie Clark, aka "InsightsGal"
For more information, or to request an interview with Katie Clark, please contact Support@ResearchRockstar.com or call 508.691.6004 ext. 711 or visit http://www.researchrockstar.com/
