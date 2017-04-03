 
Research Rockstar Names Katie Clark as Vice President Content Marketing and Strategy

 
 
Katie Clark, VP Content Marketing & Strategy
Katie Clark, VP Content Marketing & Strategy
 
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Research Rockstar LLC has selected Katie Clark to serve as its new Vice President of Content Marketing and Strategy, where she will lead the firm's expanding efforts to provide skill and knowledge advancement to the market research and insights profession.

Clark comes to Research Rockstar most recently from Diversified Communications of Portland Maine, where she led the insights function as the firm's Senior Insights Manager. Prior to that position, she was a Community Manager at C Space.

Clark has worked both on the supplier and client-side of market research, and during her career has worked with business and consumer products and services in industries such as consumer packaged goods, specialty foods, live events, insurance, entertainment, and technology. Her research special interests include trends adoption and generational research.

"I have great faith in Katie's ability to lead the Research Rockstar's content marketing strategies, which plays a crucial role in helping us promote market research skill advancement," said Research Rockstar President Kathryn Korostoff. "She is a perfect fit with the skills and experience to promote Research Rockstar's mission of helping all researchers become Research Rockstars."

"I am thrilled to join the Research Rockstar team, and am delighted at the opportunity to work with such an innovative company that has dedicated itself to furthering the skills of all research and insights professionals," Clark said. "I look forward to combining my research, insights and marketing skills to help Research Rockstar reach its strategic goals."

Katie Clark, aka "InsightsGal", is a self-described hybrid market researcher/project manager/social media diva. Katie has appeared on various 'people to follow' lists including 10 Great #MRX Tweeters Every Market Researcher Should Follow, Most Influential Client-Side Tweeters, and the Wearables 1k. She has been featured on the Qualtrics, The Market Research Event and Greenbook blogs as a guest blogger, in Vue magazine, and Guy Kawasaki and Peg Fitzpatrick's book The Art of Social Media. True to her early adopter ethos, Katie was thrilled to be selected as a Google Glass Explorer in 2013. Katie is also active with the Junior League of Portland, ME volunteer organization and is currently the President of the League.

For more information, or to request an interview with Katie Clark, please contact Support@ResearchRockstar.com or call 508.691.6004 ext. 711 or visit http://www.researchrockstar.com/.
Click to Share