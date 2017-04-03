News By Tag
Dan DiVirgilio Opens Farmers Insurance Agency in Southington Offering Special Discounts
The newly-opened Famers Insurance Dan DiVirgilio Agency LLC in Southington, Conn. offers home, auto, life, and business insurances plus special discounts to veterans, U.S. military personnel, medical professionals, teachers and business owners
DiVirgilio, president of the Farmers Insurance Dan DiVirgilio Agency LLC, stated that he opened the agency because as a family man in Connecticut he wants to help ensure the safety of families and individuals throughout the Southington region. Dan has been a member of the Torrington Lions Club for over 20 years and is very much involved in the community where he lives and works. "My goal when I review each client's coverages is to be sure there are no gaps in their insurance portfolio. The proper coverages will ensure against any loss of our client's assets, which include their home, auto, retirement funds, and their families' futures.
"Farmers Insurance," DiVirgilio continued, "is one of the most prolific providers of auto, homeowners, life, business, personal umbrella, flood, and specialty insurance coverages in the United States. In life insurance alone Farmers Insurance offers permanent, term, universal and whole life insurance policies. This award-winning company also offers financial services including mutual funds, variable annuities, and variable universal life policies."
U.S. Veterans receive special discounts on auto and homeowners policies from Farmers Insurance. "The company offers special discounts for all U.S. military personnel nationwide. These discounts include alternative fuel vehicle discounts, auto glass replacement and towing and roadside assistance discounts plus home insurance discounts for condominiums or townhouses, mobile homes, renters insurance, replacement cost on contents coverage," explained DiVirgilio.
"Farmers Insurance wants to do all they can to ensure that our nation's service men and women receive all the coverage they need or want for day-to-day living and emergency situations. The company also offers a Mentorship and Intern Program to help all veterans work as independent Farmers Insurance agents.
"As a veteran and an owner of my own independent Farmers Insurance agency," he continued, "I eagerly go to the U.S. Veterans Administration medical locations in West Haven, Rocky Hill and Newington to actively recruit veterans to start their own Farmers Insurance agencies and educate them on all the special discounts the company offers."
Police officers and firefighters are also rewarded by Farmers Insurance with special discounts "Because," DiVirgilio explained, "they are courageous individuals for whom our company wants to provide money-saving products. As with military personnel, these individuals work in high-risk jobs and are innately a better risk to insure. They too are entitled to receive alternative fuel vehicle discounts, auto glass replacement and towing and roadside assistance discounts, plus home insurance discounts for condominiums or townhouses, mobile homes, renters insurance, replacement cost on contents coverage."
Teachers, doctors, and nurses also receive special discounts from Farmers Insurance. "The company very much wants to reward these hard-working, highly dedicated individuals with special discounts for their auto, home and life insurance policies."
For business owners, Farmers Insurance offers business life insurance, permanent and term life insurance, universal and whole life policies. "We also offer," stated DiVirgilio, "business package policies, worker's compensation, personal umbrella and flood insurances personal umbrella and flood insurances, plus a variety of investment products from mutual funds, variable annuities, and variable universal life policies."
DiVirgilio commented that he opened the Farmers Insurance agency in Southington, "Because this company offers much more than the standard life, home, auto policies, coverage for motorcycles, mobile homes, personal watercraft, rental and seasonal homes. Our agents offer truly customer-focused services, products at a fair value, and we meet with each customer to review their existing policies, how their lives may have changed, and what current products may meet their current lifestyles and future ambitions. Our goal with every client is to help them build strong financial strength for their lifetimes."
To contact Dan DiVirgilio, call 860-426-3760 or email him at ddivirgilio@
Dan DiVirgilio
860-426-3760
ddivirgilio@
Apr 03, 2017