News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival Celebrating Urban Renewal in Houston's Fifth Ward
Free, Family Event with a Helicopter Dropping 50,000 Goodie-Filled Eggs
"The purpose of this year's festival is to spread the word across Houston about the renaissance currently underway in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. In addition, we're highlighting the improving commitment to education," says Kathy Flanagan Payton, CEO of FWCRC. "We want to welcome new families and encourage existing families in the community to take advantage of the opportunities Fifth Ward offers." "Our plan to revitalize Lyons Avenue and the neighborhood is in full swing. The renovated DeLuxe Theater has been officially open for more than a year. Legacy Healthcare is building a new facility, new retail developments are planned, and we're building new homes in the area."
The very popular helicopter egg drop will take place again this year. Children can barely contain their glee during this activity. Just after 3:30 p.m., a helicopter will drop thousands of goodie-filled, plastic eggs for the urban egg hunt. This will happen next to the Kids Zone, sponsored by Lakewood Church (https://www.lakewoodchurch.com/
In addition to egg hunt, festival attendees of all ages can will enjoy four stages filled with live music. Performances include Fifth Ward native, Trudy Lynn (https://www.trudylynnblues.com/
Festival goers should also be prepared to eat some of Houston's best barbecue, catfish, creole cuisine, Mexican, Indian and Filipino food among others. Many of Houston's most popular food trucks are scheduled to feed everyone in attendance.
Here is a glance at the action-packed afternoon:
• A Kick-Off parade at noon honoring local educators and top students
• Four stages featuring live zydeco, blues, jazz, gospel R&B and hip-hop performances
• "The Nickel" 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at YES Prep
• Community service providers offering helpful advice for local residents
• Fifth Ward Festival Market featuring local businesses and merchants selling unique goods
• Food vendors preparing diverse cuisine and fresh snacks
• Health screenings for the entire family
"Our goal in fifth ward is to revitalize the neighborhood while keeping the traditions of this historic area. That means establishing a thriving arts and cultural district reminiscent of the rich history, and celebrating with family and friends help heighten community spirit and pride with the Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival," says Vice Mayor Pro-Tem, Jerry Davis, District B, Houston.
Other community partners helping to make this festival possible are Pleasant Hill Ministries, Houston Habitat for Humanity, Legacy Community Health, Early Childhood Development Center, Fifth Ward Enrichment Program, Finnegan Park, YES Prep and Lemonade Day Houston.
Special Thanks to our event sponsors who help make this a free family event – Midway, Allegiance Bank, Wells Fargo, Joel Androphy of Berg & Androphy Law Firm.
Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival will encompass the entire 3700-4000 blocks of Lyons Avenue. Traffic will be re-routed to accommodate the festivities.
For more information about the 2017 Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival, please visit our event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
About Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation:
Contact
Damali Hill
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse