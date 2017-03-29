News By Tag
Flagship Grill Pan: totally re-imagined & urbanized cast iron skillet
Flagship grill Pan brings the best features of outdoor grilling to the comfort of your kitchen: much healthier food with perfect "campfire" taste, and your meal also comes uniquely decorated by iron-stamped ornaments.
The Flagship Grill Pan is available from April 4th, 2017 to early-bird backers on Kickstarter for $95.00, with a goal of raising $22,000 to start production.
https://www.kickstarter.com/
The Flagship Grill key features:
http://www.flagshipgrill.com
Contemporary design which makes it stand out in any kitchen;
Fat-reducing moisture reservoirs help to lower cholesterol content of your food;
Dry-heat "open fire style" grilling due to the innovative easy flow system;
Unique ornaments are iron-stamped into the food;
Even heating is provided by its one of a kind thermostabilizing bottom;
Easier handling due to ergonomic handles and strategically placed spouts.
"We'd like to share our passion by enabling everyone to enjoy an open-fire quality barbeque, in any weather and anywhere", said Max Melomed, one of the creators. "Two iron-stamped patterns we've selected for the first run are the Old Glory and the Mountain Springs. The symbolism moves us, as we've spent most of our lives in beautiful Colorado, once the Wild West and frontier of the country we love."
High-resolution images, logos and headshots can be found at https://www.dropbox.com/
ABOUT AVANT-GARDE
Avant-Garde Management, Inc. was organized in 2010 as a research and development engineering company. It has successfully performed several R&D projects for government and commercial organizations. It has also managed the full development and production cycle for several products in the transportation industry, and now utilize its extensive manufacturing expertise for something that we all enjoy: creative cooking.
Contact
Avant-Garde Management Inc
***@flagshipgrill.com
