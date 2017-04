Flagship Grill Pan: totally re-imagined & urbanized cast iron skillet

Flagship grill Pan brings the best features of outdoor grilling to the comfort of your kitchen: much healthier food with perfect "campfire" taste, and your meal also comes uniquely decorated by iron-stamped ornaments.

-- April 4, 2017 - Avant-Garde Management, Inc. announces the Flagship Grill Pan, all-new 21century cast iron skillet. Have you ever thought about your favorite team logo iron-stamped into a steak you are served? Or maybe a floral ornament? Have you tried to grill barbeque in your hi-rise apartment or during a snow storm? We've worked on solutions for almost 2 years and now are proud to present our innovative fat-reducing Flagship Grill Pan that embodies a reflection of our evolving lifestyle and eating habits in a one of a kind cooking tool that guarantees uniquely decorated and healthier meal. It also ensures the best flavors of an outdoor grill brought to your kitchen.The Flagship Grill Pan is available from April 4, 2017 to early-bird backers on Kickstarter for $95.00, with a goal of raising $22,000 to start production.The Flagship Grill key features:which makes it stand out in any kitchen;help to lower cholesterol content of your food;due to the innovative easy flow system;are iron-stamped into the food;is provided by its one of a kind thermostabilizing bottom;due to ergonomic handles and strategically placed spouts."We'd like to share our passion by enabling everyone to enjoy an open-fire quality barbeque, in any weather and anywhere", said Max Melomed, one of the creators. "Two iron-stamped patterns we've selected for the first run are the Old Glory and the Mountain Springs. The symbolism moves us, as we've spent most of our lives in beautiful Colorado, once the Wild West and frontier of the country we love."High-resolution images, logos and headshots can be found at https://www.dropbox.com/ sh/9xmohr2wzn5wd42/ AADNZy8FOubspO... Avant-Garde Management, Inc. was organized in 2010 as a research and development engineering company. It has successfully performed several R&D projects for government and commercial organizations. It has also managed the full development and production cycle for several products in the transportation industry, and now utilize its extensive manufacturing expertise for something that we all enjoy: creative cooking.