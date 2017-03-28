 
Benjamin Ross Group, LLC Sells SpringHouse Window & Door, Montgomery County, PA

Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, SpringHouse Window & Door, Montgomery County, PA to a private investor.
 
 
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, SpringHouse Window & Door, Montgomery County, PA to a private investor.

SpringHouse Window & Door (http://www.shwdinc.com/), established in 1989, are both a retailer and wholesaler of windows and doors.  SpringHouse is known for its high quality products, such as Marvin Windows and ThermaTru doors, as well as its superior service and installation.

Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com) performed a valuation of the company, was engaged as a business broker to sell the business, identified a qualified candidate to purchase the business, and secured SBA financing for the transaction.  The Benjamin Ross Group works with business owners who want to sell their businesses and routinely sells 95% of the businesses they represent, whereas the national average is only 20%.

Jack Corper, former owner of SpringHouse Window & Door, said "The Benjamin Ross Group did a great job in handling all variables and making this a smooth transaction.  I will definitely recommend you to anyone looking to buy or sell a business."

About Benjamin Ross Group: With offices in Southampton, PA, Radnor, PA, and Princeton, NJ, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/business broker firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company represents well-managed businesses, regardless of their size. It provides a full range of services relating to buying, selling or merging businesses; business financing and valuation; and exit planning. For more information, go to: www.BenjaminRossGroup.com


