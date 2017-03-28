Pegasus Hydroponics Agriculture Investment

Hydroponics A-Frame Investment with one of the Middle East and North Africa's largest supplier of hydroponic farming facilities.

-- Pegasus Agriculture is one of the largest suppliers and owners of hydroponic farming facilities in the MENA region. Based in Dubai, Pegasus has a number of regional offices to facilitate a global expansion program to keep up with demand. The Pegasus Agriculture hydroponics investment has become a recognized lucrative investment opportunity for a number of reasons.Food security is fast becoming a major concern and issue for policy planners and governments around the world. There are a number of factors converging which indicate that food production is coming under enormous stress, and therefore alternative food production methods are increasingly being sought after to ensure long-term food security.The lack of arable land for cultivation of food crops is becoming much harder to secure in virtually all regions of the globe, and especially so in the Middle East and North Africa region. And even when land has been found for this use, irrigation of crops in areas with depleting fossil aquifers is becoming untenable in the long-term.These issues are further exacerbated with other environmental factors like growing soil erosion and desertification;a growing world population of about 80 million people per year; increasing numbers of affluence resulting in greater consumption;and off course climate change and changing precipitation patterns, perhaps the biggest concern of all.Hydroponics food production, therefore, is being utilised as one option to help ameliorate the huge food imports ($69 billion) every year into the MEA region. Investors can take advantage of this opportunity and at the same time do something positive for food security and the environment in terms water conservation and no pesticides being used in growing the produce.The Pegasus Agriculture investment opportunity yields 12% fixed terms and comes with a 5 years sell back option. For further information please visit EC1 Investments at: