Pegasus Hydroponics Agriculture Investment
Hydroponics A-Frame Investment with one of the Middle East and North Africa's largest supplier of hydroponic farming facilities.
Food security is fast becoming a major concern and issue for policy planners and governments around the world. There are a number of factors converging which indicate that food production is coming under enormous stress, and therefore alternative food production methods are increasingly being sought after to ensure long-term food security.
The lack of arable land for cultivation of food crops is becoming much harder to secure in virtually all regions of the globe, and especially so in the Middle East and North Africa region. And even when land has been found for this use, irrigation of crops in areas with depleting fossil aquifers is becoming untenable in the long-term.
These issues are further exacerbated with other environmental factors like growing soil erosion and desertification;
Hydroponics food production, therefore, is being utilised as one option to help ameliorate the huge food imports ($69 billion) every year into the MEA region. Investors can take advantage of this opportunity and at the same time do something positive for food security and the environment in terms water conservation and no pesticides being used in growing the produce.
