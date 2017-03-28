SmallCapReview.com - Small Cap Stocks To Watch - NVCR, STDY, INFI

Media Contact

Today announced final results from its phase 3 pivotal EF-14 trial adding Optune to standard temozolomide chemotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Landmark analyses show a consistent and maintained improvement in overall survival at two, three, four and five years. The final results include data from all 695 patients included in the EF-14 trial with a median follow-up of 40 months.The two-year survival rate increased from 30 percent to 43 percent for patients treated with Optune together with temozolomide versus patients treated with temozolomide alone. The five-year survival rate increased from five percent to 13 percent for patients treated with Optune together with temozolomide versus patients treated with temozolomide alone. These are the best results reported for newly diagnosed GBM patients in a phase 3 trial to date and represent clinically meaningful increases in landmark survival rates.Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment centered on a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.. Today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) ruled in its favor in the Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding against U.S. Patent No. 8,497,393 (the '393 patent) owned by United Therapeutics. In its ruling, the PTAB found all 22 claims in the '393 patent unpatentable and cancelled them, rendering the patent invalid.The IPR was instituted by PTAB in April 2016 after SteadyMed challenged the '393 patent's validity. The '393 patent claims a product made by a process to further purify prostacyclin derivatives, such as treprostinil. Treprostinil is the active pharmaceutical ingredient used in United Therapeutics' Remodulin® and SteadyMed's lead drug candidate, Trevyent, which is in development for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).SteadyMed Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drug products to treat orphan and high value diseases with unmet parenteral delivery needs.. Today reported updated Phase 1 clinical data for IPI-549, an orally administered immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits phosphoinositide-3-kinase gamma (PI3K-gamma). These Phase 1 clinical dose-escalation data demonstrated that IPI-549 was well tolerated both as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab), a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. Additionally, data from the more advanced monotherapy module of the study showed IPI-549 has a favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile that supports once daily (QD) dosing. The data included 15 evaluable patients who received IPI-549 as a monotherapy and six evaluable patients who received IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo. The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017 taking place in Washington, D.C., April 1 – 5. IPI-549 is believed to be the only selective PI3K-gamma inhibitor in clinical development.Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer.