April 2017
The Future of Healthcare Reform Now and More Developments at ACI's Managed Care Conference

 
 
8th Annual Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation
8th Annual Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation
 
NEW YORK - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In a market full of tumultuous changes, a new feature of an annual conference is getting quite a bit of attention from the legal industry.  Managed care leaders gather in Philadelphia in May every year to participate in American Conference Institute's Annual Managed Care Disputes and Litigation conference, taking place this year from May 2-3, 2017 at the Hyatt at the Bellevue in Philadelphia.

This year, however, the industry buzz is all surrounding a new addition to the program – a year in review panel that will discuss recent developments in the new administration that are impacting the managed care industry led by in-house counsel from leading managed care companies. One particular topic of interest that will be discussed is future of healthcare reform, especially given the failure of the AHCA on March 24th which leaves the industry with even more uncertainty than ever before.

In this unique event, the attendees have the rare opportunity to connect directly with in-house counsel from Aetna, Anthem, Inc., CareSource Management Group, Cigna, Florida Blue, Humana Inc., Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Premera Blue Cross, Unity Health Insurance and Gundersen Health Plan to hear candid perspectives on their priorities and the key industry concerns of today. According to Stephanie Butler, Divisional Manager with ACI, it is imperative that attorneys in this space have the most up to date information. As Butler puts it, "In the turbulent managed care industry, the chance to meet and benchmark with top in-house counsel, industry insiders, and leading law firm litigators is proving to be an unmissable opportunity." According to the program description and conference organizers, the esteemed panelists will be discussing:

- Up and Coming Trends in Payor/Provider Litigation

- Analysis of the Latest Antitrust Decisions Rocking the Industry

- Spotlight on Successful Risk Adjustment Strategies

- Best Vendor Management Strategies to Ensure Cybersecurity

- and the ever-popular "A Day in the Life of In-House Counsel"

Hear from esteemed co-chairs, Elizabeth Monohan, Assistant General Counsel at Humana, and Tim McMichael, Assistant General Counsel at Premera Blue Cross.  This will be Elizabeth's first year chairing the program and she is ready to bring her unique perspective and insights to the all new Future of Provider vs. Payor Disputes panel..

For more information on this session and the overall program, visit http://www.americanconference.com/managedcare.

