Digital Retail Keynote Announced – Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports
Digital Retail Transformation Assembly keynote announced as Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports. Interview on the future of boutique sports now published.
Named one of Forbes "Most Powerful Women in Sports" and one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business." As Chief Executive Officer of the fast-growing indoor cycling company Flywheel Sports, she is currently leading the transformation of the business through digital content and services.
In the run-up to the event, we interviewed Sarah to find out more about the future of boutique sports, the technology impacting the retail industry, the 'Extremelife' movement and 'EXTREMEYOU', Sarah's new book being released tomorrow.
[INTERVIEW EXTRACT] You are famed for leading the movement "Extreme Living", which is dedicated to helping individuals, teams and businesses unlock their potential. Can you tell us a little bit about the movement and how it benefits executives' careers and personal lives?
SRO: "The biggest benefit of "Extreme Living" is getting more out of your own potential and ultimately delivering on more of your own personal ambitions. Be it as an executive or as someone leading a team or business that's trying to go to a higher level. The whole idea behind "Extreme Living" is being willing to break yourself down and get uncomfortable, to push yourself to a higher level through growth and learning whilst having a lot of fun along the way."
