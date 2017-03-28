 
News By Tag
* Digital Retail
* Retail
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Digital Retail Keynote Announced – Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports

Digital Retail Transformation Assembly keynote announced as Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports. Interview on the future of boutique sports now published.
 
 
Sarah Robb O'Hagan, Keynote Digital Retail Transformation Assembly
Sarah Robb O'Hagan, Keynote Digital Retail Transformation Assembly
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Retail
* Retail
* Sports

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Digital Retail Transformation Assembly team is thrilled to announce that Sarah Robb O'Hagan, newly CEO at Flywheel Sports will be joining us as Keynote Speaker this April.

Named one of Forbes "Most Powerful Women in Sports" and one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business." As Chief Executive Officer of the fast-growing indoor cycling company Flywheel Sports, she is currently leading the transformation of the business through digital content and services.

In the run-up to the event, we interviewed Sarah to find out more about the future of boutique sports, the technology impacting the retail industry, the 'Extremelife' movement and 'EXTREMEYOU', Sarah's new book being released tomorrow.

[INTERVIEW EXTRACT] You are famed for leading the movement "Extreme Living", which is dedicated to helping individuals, teams and businesses unlock their potential. Can you tell us a little bit about the movement and how it benefits executives' careers and personal lives?

SRO: "The biggest benefit of "Extreme Living" is getting more out of your own potential and ultimately delivering on more of your own personal ambitions. Be it as an executive or as someone leading a team or business that's trying to go to a higher level. The whole idea behind "Extreme Living" is being willing to break yourself down and get uncomfortable, to push yourself to a higher level through growth and learning whilst having a lot of fun along the way."

View the full interview here (https://mill-all.com/blog/2017/03/28/interview-sarah-robb...) >

There's still time to join Sarah at the event. If you are interested in sponsorship, click here (https://mill-all.com/become-a-sponsor/). Fancy attending as a delegate? Click here (https://mill-all.com/contact-us/)!

Media Contact
Freya Smale
6462161849
***@mill-all.com
End
Source:The Millennium Alliance
Email:***@mill-all.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Millennium Alliance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share