News By Tag
* ya
* Adventure
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Teen Triathalon Adventure Turns Into A Murder Mystery
Truth, friendship, and faith are discovered when two teens search for clues and try to solve a murder mystery.
About the book:
Teens Kelsey and Brendon try to uncover clues to a mysterious hit-and-run while training for a triathlon. Local readers will recognize some of their favorite landmarks in Jackson and Macon Counties and Cashiers particularly. Readers will enjoy the cycling journey through our beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.
Dive into this book as a Catholic girl and a Jewish boy training for a triathlon, search for clues to solve the mystery of a hit and run killer. Along the way, they discover the importance of truth, friendship, and faith.
Book Signing Event
Renee Clark, owner of the new bookstore in Cashiers, Book-ish, will host a book signing for Spokes on April 29, the day Cashiers' national cycling event, the Tour de Cashiers, will cycle past Book-ish which is located at 404 Highway 107 South in Cashiers. Attendees can step up on the porch as early as 8 A.M. and purchase a signed copy of the book, a fitting local souvenir of the cycling event. The author will be in the store all day as it is also National Indie Bookstore Day, and Clark is celebrating the grand opening of her new bookstore in Cashiers. Klingel's books are available at Book-ish and The Corner Store in Cashiers, City Lights in Sylva, and O'Neill's in Bryson City.
About the author:
Deanna K. Klingel, author of children's books, YA novels, and short stories, has lived many places with her childhood sweetheart husband Dave, but they now call the North Carolina mountains their home. The couple enjoys visiting their seven grown children and their families.
Publisher https://progressiverisingphoenix.com/
Ingram Content For Fulfilment http://www.ingramcontent.com/
Media Contact
Amanda M. Thrasher
***@progressiverisingphoenix.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse