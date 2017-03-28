News By Tag
VDart Prism - A ready-to-go video streaming solution to storm into VOD market
VDart Prism, a readymade VOD platform from the 9 year old digital transformation company VDartDigital is making waves with its simple yet powerful idea that powers brands and businesses to quick launch their own VOD domain.
"VDart Prism is a video on demand solution that can be used by businesses to create their own VOD service on any medium. It's simple, quick, customizable and high scalable enough to power VOD requirements of any magnitude", says Sid, the CEO and President of VDartDigital.
VDart Prism helps rendering VOD service on mobiles, desktops, smart TVs and a wide range of devices which helps in comprehensively covering audience with an omnichannel experience.
Education, sports, music websites, entertainment channels, media houses, corporate conferences and much more can benefit from VDart Prism.
With live streaming support, providing live feeds of events of any kind is possible by VDart Prism. The adaptive bitrate streaming makes sure that users get to enjoy uninterrupted video viewing experience despite of connectivity issues.
With VDart Prism businesses can monetize through SVOD, TVOD, AVOD and Pay per view revenue channels. The VOD solution is bolted with a loads of provisions for the owners to handle digital assets, subscribers and revenue with great ease.
"On the security front, we have not only the essentials that immunizes digital assets from hacks, but also Digital Rights Management which secures contents from being distributed or reused without consent," added Sid. Access control prevents unauthorized persons from accessing videos while encryption like HLSe, AES makes sure the videos are secured.
A built in content management system lets administrators to channelize and manage digital assets. Distribution and syndication helps in placing contents in appropriate areas with partnerships.
"As VOD has become a business and a personal requirement for brands to engage customers and employees, we aim at adding more sophistication to VDart Prism but not at the cost of ease of use," Sid concluded.
You can find more information about VDart Prism and it's features here http://www.vdartdigital.com/
