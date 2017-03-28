News By Tag
FMPR Named Agency of Record for Downtown Dallas's AC Hotel and Residence Inn
NewcrestImage Hires Friedman Marketing and Public Relations to represent dual-branded hotel
FMPR will help assist in the opening and long-term activities of the hotels including media relations, community outreach, social media, special events, influencer programs, and partnerships. FMPR President and Founder Susan Friedman, Social Media Strategist Susie Oszustowicz, and PR Associate Anna Davis make-up the FMPR team.
"We have a great love for Dallas and its numerous offerings, world-class culture, friendly people, and limitless energy and entrepreneurial spirit," said Friedman. "We are excited to introduce Dallas to the new AC Hotel brand and embrace longtime favorite Residence Inn."
The dual-branded hotel will be opening at 1712 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas in summer 2017. AC Hotel, founded by renowned hotelier Antonio Catalan ('AC') in Spain, celebrates the beauty of classic modern design with a European soul and Spanish roots. Residence Inn is a welcoming name for today's ambitious extended-stay traveler with a desire for both work and play.
AC Hotel and Residence Inn are listed amongst a well-groomed portfolio of FMPR's clients including William Grant & Sons, Equest therapeutic horsemanship, National Breast Cancer Foundation's Art of Hope Gala, Artist and Gallery Owner Cameron Smith of Bishop Arts Modern, and AIDS Services of Dallas's No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party.
About AC Hotels by Marriott:
AC Hotels by Marriott®, a lifestyle brand that celebrates a new way to hotel complemented by a European soul and Spanish roots, boasts more than 90 design-led hotels in Brazil, Denmark, Italy, France, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. Design-driven AC Hotels edit away the unnecessary to remove friction, providing thoughtfully designed moments of beauty, allowing guests to focus on what's important to them. Property highlights include high-design guest rooms and public spaces with sleek furnishings and intuitive technology features. For more information, visit http://achotels.marriott.com.
About Residence Inns by Marriott:
Residence Inn by Marriott is a pioneer in the extended-stay hotel segment, being the first to serve the needs of business travelers seeking apartment-style accommodations for longer stays. Opening its doors to guests in 1975, the brand quickly assumed a leadership role, spearheading design and service standards for this lodging tier. Marriott International purchased the 96-property Residence Inn Corporation in 1987 and has since developed Residence Inn by Marriott into the largest extended-stay hotel brand in the United States.
Residence Inn's mission is to help business travelers Thrive on Long Stays®. Combining upscale style and functionality, suites are spacious, allowing travelers the ability to work and relax, maintaining balance while on the road. Featuring full kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas in every room, Residence Inn offer guests flexibility and options that fit their routine. The associates' personalized service and attention to detail help guests feel welcomed and appreciated. Connectivity to home and office, health and fitness options, as well as comfortable public areas to socialize or relax make Residence Inn the ideal choice for both business and leisure guests.
