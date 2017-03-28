 
Berry Love LLC, Superfoods on Sale!

Berry Love products are made entirely of the freshest all-natural ingredients. Our goal is to supply bulk dried fruit online to wholesalers. Our Dried Fruits are delivered custom cleared.
 
 
WAYNE, N.J. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Our superfoods on sale!

Here you'll find outstanding affordable prices and the great taste.

Be sure that you'll buy from the unrivaled company according to the quality/price index.

Introduction of our USA Office, Berry Love LLC.

Berry Love products are made entirely of the freshest all-natural ingredients. Our goal is to supply bulk dried fruit online to wholesalers. Our Dried Fruits are delivered custom cleared.

Please check our wholesale prices online for our bulk nuts and dried fruits from the section below. Our bulk and retail products reach our US customers with the quickest delivery system at affordable prices.

Berry Love is based in Delaware. We can deliver our organic and natural products from our online dry fruit shop and we can supply organic and conventional products to all destinations in NYC and the USA.

Berry Love was founded in 2016 by the owners of Yaban Food and Izmir Organic, two of the most well-known dried food companies in Turkey for over 20 years.

Izmir Organic is the BRC, Kosher, NOP and IFS certified dried fruits and vegetables manufacturing factory based in Free Zone IZMIR. The factory was born out of our desire both to produce reliable organic and sustainably-grown clean food in 2008 and to reach the unique raw materials around the world.

Yaban Food is a reliable organic food supplier which has its own organic agricultural projects for mulberries and organic sesame seeds and many others. All Yaban Food projects are located in places where the soil is fertile, away from the city centers, in small towns where people care about the sustainable living.

Place your order from any state of the USA!

Here you can check the prices and place your order!

Visit our e-bay store

http://stores.ebay.com/Berrylove-LLC

Visit our website

http://www.berryluv.com

