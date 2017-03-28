 
News By Tag
* Powder Coating
* Liquid Coating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clinton Township
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Axalta Launches Imron 8460S Clearcoat for Commercial Transportation Market

 
 
Imron Clearcoat
Imron Clearcoat
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Powder Coating
* Liquid Coating

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Clinton Township - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Products

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Continuing its tradition of developing next-generation high performance coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron® Elite 8460S™ Clearcoat – its newest premium clearcoat for commercial vehicle customers in North America. Imron Elite 8460S is a two-component, low volatile organic compound (VOC), high solids polyurethane clearcoat.

Designed to improve vertical sag stability, Imron Elite 8460S clearcoat is formulated to deliver a high-quality appearance while reducing cycle time due to its fast cure rate. Imron Elite 8460S clearcoat can be used over all approved commercial finish base coats. Suggested applications for the coating include fire and emergency vehicles, heavy duty trucks, and other commercial vehicles. It is also ideal for customers with air-dry or force-dry capability that desire a premium appearance without sacrificing robustness.

"Axalta's Imron Elite 8460S will build on our leadership position in the commercial vehicle market because the coating's technology offers reduced cycle time resulting in increased productivity," said Joseph Wood, Vice President of Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. "This clearcoat has been developed with our customers in mind. We are confident they will value the improved appearance and productivity of Imron Elite 8460S combined with the superior durability and performance in which they already trust."

Six of the seven Class 8 heavy duty truck manufacturers in North America use Axalta's premium line of Imron Elite coatings.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
John W. Wray
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Powder Coatings North America
Email:***@axaltacs.com
Tags:Powder Coating, Liquid Coating
Industry:Automotive
Location:Clinton Township - Michigan - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share