Axalta Launches Imron 8460S Clearcoat for Commercial Transportation Market
Designed to improve vertical sag stability, Imron Elite 8460S clearcoat is formulated to deliver a high-quality appearance while reducing cycle time due to its fast cure rate. Imron Elite 8460S clearcoat can be used over all approved commercial finish base coats. Suggested applications for the coating include fire and emergency vehicles, heavy duty trucks, and other commercial vehicles. It is also ideal for customers with air-dry or force-dry capability that desire a premium appearance without sacrificing robustness.
"Axalta's Imron Elite 8460S will build on our leadership position in the commercial vehicle market because the coating's technology offers reduced cycle time resulting in increased productivity,"
Six of the seven Class 8 heavy duty truck manufacturers in North America use Axalta's premium line of Imron Elite coatings.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
