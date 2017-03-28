 
Frankenmuth's 'Grandpa Tiny's Farm' welcomes new managers

 
 
Winkel Family of Grandpa Tiny's farm
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Grandpa Tiny's Farm (http://www.grandpatinysfarm.com/), a working heritage farm and longtime visitor attraction in "Michigan's Little Bavaria," is getting ready to welcome guests for the new season, and is now under new management.

Jonathan and Wendy Winkel of Frankenmuth have been named the new managers of the farm, once owned and operated by the late William "Tiny" Zehnder, who with his wife Dorothy, founded the Bavarian Inn Restaurant (http://www.bavarianinn.com/), which Dorothy continues to operate to this day. The farm is owned by the William and Dorothy Zehnder Foundation, and was formerly managed by the Ed and Lillian Sergent family, who recently retired.

"We're excited to keep the heritage and traditions of Grandpa Tiny's Farm alive with our array of barnyard animals – baby chicks, goats, rabbits, sheep – and some other surprises coming this May," said Wendy Winkel, pointing out that "Tiny" Zehnder worked on the farm regularly, even while running The Bavarian Inn full-time, out of a passion for agriculture and love of growing food.

Grandpa Tiny's Farm features tractor-pulled wagon tours, a petting zoo, museum, granary, fitness trail and a farm store selling seasonal products, including produce, eggs, and honey. While the 60-acre farm now produces a variety of crops such as corn, oats, wheat, alfalfa and pumpkins, vegetable gardens and a u-pick lavender field await visitors for the 2017 season.

In addition, the Winkels are planning major exterior and interior renovations to the main farm building, known as "Tiny's Big Barn," to enable the site to host events like weddings, parties and family reunions.

"The educational part of the farm is what I'm most excited about," said Wendy Winkel. "We have been hobby farmers for many years, and I can't wait to show everyone how even the smallest of yards can produce food, even if you don't wish to keep bees and chickens in your own yard."

Monday, May 1 is the grand reopening date for the farm, located at 7775 Weiss Road in Frankenmuth. Visitor hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily through October, and weekends only in November and December. Learn more at www.grandpatinysfarm.com.
Source:Bavarian Inn
