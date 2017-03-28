News By Tag
Teradata IntelliFlex Delivers Unprecedented Jump in Performance with All-memory SSD Platform
Upgraded Teradata IntelliFlex and new Teradata IntelliBase platforms give customers choice and flexibility to support wide-ranging workloads, budgets and technologies
Both products are offered on-premises, with Teradata IntelliCloud™
With the massive growth in data, companies depend on trusted analytics to turn that data into valuable and timely insights to drive business decisions and compete effectively. They are employing increasingly advanced analytic techniques and putting that power into the hands of more users across their organization. As business demand for analytics increases, a powerful and elastic infrastructure is required to handle planned and unplanned spikes in demand.
"Our customers are experiencing unprecedented growth in their advanced analytics needs and now require massive gains in their data warehouse compute power," said Oliver Ratzesberger, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "We specifically designed IntelliFlex to meet these demands inexhaustibly. By transitioning to all SSDs we now provide an all-memory appliance capable of delivering up to seven times the compute power per cabinet of our previous product – plus rapid performance elasticity that is simply unmatched in our market. We are providing our customers with more performance, more storage, and more memory in the same footprint, and at half the energy consumed per unit of performance delivered."
Superior Teradata IntelliFlex Platform
Teradata IntelliFlex, launched in early 2016, delivered a revolutionary, fabric-based architecture that enables the independent scaling of processing power and storage to match changing workload requirements. In its third release over the last 12 months, Teradata continues the rapid innovation of its flagship IntelliFlex platform.
Despite providing orders of magnitude better performance than hard disk drives (HDDs), SSDs have been cost prohibitive to include as standard equipment in a data warehouse appliance. However, SSD capacities have continued to increase while prices have declined. Teradata is the first to recognize and take advantage of this industry trend, making SSDs the preferred storage for enterprise-level analytics appliances.
Features of the new IntelliFlex cabinet (compared to the previous generation product) include:
· Massive, up to 7.5x increase in processing power for compute-intensive analytics using dual 18-core Intel® Xeon® processors
· Faster execution of data warehouse analytics with speeds up to 4.5x greater
· Lower data center costs by enabling up to 3.5x customer data space
· Reduced carbon footprint with up to 2x performance per kW of energy used
Versatile Teradata IntelliBase Platform
For entry-level data and analytic needs, Teradata created IntelliBase – a low cost solution capable of delivering a complete logical data warehouse in a solitary cabinet, with single vendor support. Enabling multiple technologies to run in the same IntelliBase cabinet makes this new platform extremely efficient and economical. As a true "all-in-one"
"Customers are demanding flexibility. The emergence of Hadoop and big data analytics doesn't replace traditional data warehousing, it complements them," said Tony Baer, principal analyst at Ovum. "Teradata is taking advantage of advances in commodity infrastructure and combining it with its own value-add to deliver an engineered platform that gives analytics users the best of both worlds. On the same platform, Teradata is giving customers the choice of balancing disparate requirements between cost, service level requirements, and the ability to take advantage of the different types of analytics."
IntelliBase features:
· Multiple technologies packaged into a single, low-cost, data-center-
· Complete, single-vendor support for Teradata Database, Aster Analytics, and Hadoop
· Support for Teradata ecosystem enabling applications:
· Investment protection with hardware that can be redeployed between technologies with software re-imaging
Teradata IntelliBase and the new all-SSD IntelliFlex products will be available in Q2 2017. Both products will be available on Teradata IntelliCloud later this year.
Teradata helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a portfolio of business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.
