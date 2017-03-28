Leading Pain Management Hospital in India

News By Tag
Pain Management and Professional pain Management Hospital ways of diagnosing pain are discussed in this piece.
•Medication Management
•Interventional Procedures
•Physical Therapy or Chiropractic Therapy
•Psychological Counseling and Support
•Acupuncture and Other Therapies
•Referral to other Medical Specialists
All of abovementioned skills and services are important because pain may involve many aspects of a person's daily life. The treatment of pain is commonly guided by its intensity, duration, aggravating and relieving conditions, history of the pain, and structures involved in causing the pain. The thought behind most interventional procedures for treating pain is that there is a specific structure in the body with nerves of sensation that is causing the pain. Pain management has a role of identifying the specific source of the problem and isolating the optimal treatment. If you have been experiencing any kind of pain for a very long period, you better reach the finest Pain Management Hospital in India.
There are numerous sources of pain and can be divided into two groups: Nociceptive pain and neuropathic pain. How it is treated depends more upon the type of pain.
Nociceptive Pain
Best examples of nociceptive pain are a broken bone or a cut. Injury or tissue damage initiates signals that are transferred through peripheral nerves to the brain via spinal cord. Pain signals are modulated throughout the pathways. That is how we come to know that something is hurting.
Neuropathic Pain
This type of pain is caused by damage or disease that affects our nervous system. In some cases there is no obvious source of pain and this can occur spontaneously. Good examples of this pain are diabetic peripheral neuropathy and shingles. It's a pain that may occur after nerves are cut after a stroke. Neuropathic pain includes:
•Sympathetically Maintained Pain
•Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
•Interstitial Cystitis
•Fibromyalgia
•Irritable Bowel Syndrome
For better Pain Management, you need to contact a professional Pain Management Hospital.
The centre brings in unparalleled expertise in managing chronic pain conditions such as Nerve Damage Pain, Spinal Pain, Joint Pain and Cancer Pain etc. Being a leading Hospital for Pain Medicine in Delhi NCR, we work as an interdisciplinary team by directly involving the chronic pain sufferers. We at Primus utilize specific measurements, diagnostic formulation, investigations and self management strategies in order to formulate an effective program which involves assessment, education, treatments and interventions, self-help and follow up.
Our Pain Management is solely based on physical symptoms but a holistic approach towards managing a pain problems and catering towards its effect is undertaken. With our trained staff and expertise we are the only pain unit offering Pain Management Programs to help you deal with your chronic pains. We can be reached at:
