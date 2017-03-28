News By Tag
PCTE Introduces the All New Noggin Ground Penetrating Radar
PCTE introduces a new product to its GPR product line, "Noggin GPR". These adaptable & high-performance GPR are built to perform in the most demanding conditions around the globe.
PCTE, one of the leading concrete Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) equipment suppliers, has recently launched the Noggin GPR system from Sensors and Software. PCTE has always been committed to providing durable and accurate Ground Penetrating Radar systems. These systems let the users adjust data collection parameters and easily view data in the field with the high resolution, sunlight visible, touchscreen digital video logger (DVL). Noggin GPR systems are also useful for learners as it has default settings to get to work quickly; just set the desired depth and start collecting. An additional advantage of using this system is that it is also useful for users who are involved in unusual projects that require custom settings to collect data with extreme values.
Noggin GPR systems have been recognized by industry-leading researchers as the highest quality GPR data provider in the world. Available in four antenna frequency ranges, i.e. 100 MHz, 250 MHz, 500 MHz and 1000 MHz, Noggin systems collect data in a wide variety of environments, for many differing applications. Noggin GPR systems are also available in four standard carts and handle configurations to control, deploy and display field results in real-time.
Noggin GPR Systems are useful in a variety of applications. Such as:
• Geologic mapping and geotechnical applications
• Buried utility locating
• Shallow utility locating
• Archaeology
• Forensics
• Concrete & Pavement infrastructure assessment: road, pavement, concrete
• Military UXO and Security
The Noggin GPR system offered by PCTE (http://www.pcte.com.au/
In addition to the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, PCTE also supplies Lab Test Equipment and Other Instruments like geotechnical and structural monitoring sensors. They also specialise in the sale and hire of testing equipment for construction materials.
Whatever the equipment you require, whether you want to hire or buy, talk your needs over with PCTE first. To contact them, you can visit their website at www.pcte.com.au, or call them with your queries at +61 (0) 3 9938 3830.
About the Company:
PCTE specialises in the sale of Concrete Non-destructive Testing equipment. They supply a vast range of equipment from around the world to offer you a one-stop destination with all the latest equipment. Concrete Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) comprises testing a property of concrete, largely without damaging the concrete to assess some parameter which either directly or indirectly provides a required characteristic of the concrete or its embedment's. PCTE have a long history in the development and assessment of concrete testing equipment.
Contact
Reuben Barnes
***@pcte.com.au
