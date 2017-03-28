News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wine Country Dry Goods Partners with Proforma, Becomes Proforma Wine Country
Local Promotional Marketing Company Teamed with $500 Million Dollar Industry Leader
"Through my 15 years of experience serving the wine industry, I've always believed promotional marketing was more than just placing your logo on a product," said Beauchamp. "When I realized Proforma's vision for business truly matched my own, I knew this partnership would only mean better access to products, services and strategic planning for my clients."
Beauchamp's business revolves around the idea of using promotional products, apparel, digital media, printed materials and communication outreach to promote and brand her client's businesses, specifically those in the wine industry.
"My business is truly different than other promotional product providers," said Beauchamp. "We operate far from the 'I'll send you a catalog' mentality, instead bringing a mobile showroom with hundreds of samples to your location. This allows you the opportunity to walk through, touch and feel the quality of the products so you know exactly what you're getting."
Beauchamp brings over 30 years of sales and marketing experience to her customers with an expertise in serving the wine industry. She and her sales team are passionate about turning client objectives into a comprehensive program that is a step above the competition. With a professional artist on staff, an experienced customer service team to follow every project from start to finish, along with team members located in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Proforma Wine Country is focused on bringing any branding program to life.
For more information about Proforma Wine Country, please visit http://WineCountry.Proforma.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse