News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus Joins National Retirement Planning Week 2017
Annual Initiative Aligns with Company's Mission to Promote Retirement Readiness
The National Retirement Planning Coalition—comprised of prominent education, consumer advocacy, and financial services organizations—
Ascensus specializes in qualified retirement plan and IRA recordkeeping and administration and was recently recognized as an industry leader, winning the 2016 PLANADVISER Adviser Choice Award. The firm channels its vast experience and expertise to create retirement plan solutions and tools that make it easier for individuals to reach their savings goals. As a National Retirement Planning Week participant, Ascensus will share savings tips throughout the week on social media using the campaign's official hashtag (#RethinkRetirement)
"We understand that everyday priorities and competing expenses can make saving for the future a challenge," states Bob Guillocheau, Ascensus' president and chief executive officer. "At Ascensus, we work hard every day to help over 7 million Americans overcome this challenge. This National Retirement Planning Week, we celebrate our dedicated associates, our clients who provide their employees with a plan for retirement, our financial institution partners, and our network of financial professionals who encourage positive savings behaviors."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.9 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/
About the Insured Retirement Institute
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the retirement income industry. IRI proudly leads a national consumer coalition of more than 30 organizations, and is the only association that represents the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies. IRI members are the major insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers/
Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing & Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse