'Doctor Who' Star Jenna Coleman Added To Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 6-7

'Clara Oswald' Returns To Wizard World Tour, Joins Peter Capaldi At Minneapolis Convention Center
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jenna Coleman, who played "Clara Oswald," the occasional "travelling assistant" to the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC series "Doctor Who," returns to the Wizard World Tour next month when she attends Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 6-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. She joins fellow "Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi, where both will greet fans, pose for solo and dual photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive fan Q&A during the pop culture extravaganza.

The England-born Coleman is also familiar to Marvel comics fans as Bucky's girlfriend in the hit film Captain America: The First Avenger. Last year, she had the title role in British TV series "Victoria" and a supporting spot on the feature film Me Before You.

In addition to Capaldi, Coleman joins a celebrity roster at Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis that includes Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek,"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") and "The Monkees" duo of Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz. Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the start of the show.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar and fourth visit to the Twin Cities, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Minneapolis, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/minneapolis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Click to Share