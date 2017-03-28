News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Cancer Institute (GCI) Says High Cost of Cancer Drugs in Latin America Puts Patients at Risk
Article in Cancer details challenges; cancer drugs can be more costly in Latin America than in developed countries despite drastically lower average per-capita income for patients
Despite a lower incidence of cancer compared with the United States and Europe, cancer mortality rates in Latin America are 69 percent higher. The all-cancer mortality-to-
Some additional statistics that further illustrate the gap between Latin America and developed countries as it relates to cancer detection and treatment:
– On average, the percentage of Latin American GDP devoted to health is 7.7 percent, compared with 18 percent in the United States.
– The overall mean expenditure per new cancer patient in the region is US $7.92, compared with US $183, US $244, and US $460 spent by the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States, respectively.
In fact, GCI researchers have found that many effective cancer drugs are not available at all in Latin American countries, and when they are available, they are often not covered by public insurance – meaning, in effect, they are only accessible to the very wealthy. In addition, the cost for these drugs can be even higher in Latin American countries than in developed countries, such as the United Kingdom.
"Innovative drugs have improved cancer outcomes significantly,"
The article's authors suggest several approaches that may help to alleviate high prices of cancer drugs in Latin America, including:
– Collective negotiation and procurement
– Creation of resource funds
– Use of generics and biosimilars through flexibility of patent laws
– Differential pricing policies
– Participation in clinical research
To learn more, read the full article at http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/
About Global Cancer Institute
Global Cancer Institute (GCI) is the only non-profit completely focused on improving survival rates for underserved cancer patients worldwide. Today, cancer death rates in developing countries are double that of the U.S. – GCI is working to close that gap. GCI works directly with physicians in developing countries to propagate simple interventions and treatments that are common in the U.S. and proven to accelerate diagnosis, access and treatment. Learn more about our programs or donate at www. http://globalcancerinstitute.org/
Contact
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
***@big-swing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse