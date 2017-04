TeemWurk Launches Self-Onboarding Tool "BREEZE"

breeze

Employeebenefits

#onboardingtools

Hris

Insurance

Fremont - California - US

Tony Trikha

Tony Trikha

-- California–TeemWurk Inc., Workforce Management Solutions provider, has launched its new self-onboarding tool "" that will facilitate Groups to on-board themselves on TeemWurk, thereby reducing the manual data entry and data verification process.Breeze is a web-based client portal to make on-boarding experience soothing, simple and swift. With the speedier and easier Self On-boarding tool, Groups can successfully on-board themselves or brokers can on-board their employer clients in a fully controlled and quick manner.Some Key Highlights of the tool are:1 Faster & Easier Self On-boarding2 System-wide, Real-time Guidance at Every Step3 Centralized Control Panel to Manage End-to-End Group On-boarding4 Data Verification through Integrated Portal Review Functionality5 Support via Chat, Phone, or Email"The drastically changing benefits landscape has motivated the company to evolve its technology to support growing demands of the employer markets and insurance carriers. With the expansion of functionalities and services, we empower our clients to confidently address different challenges in today's competitive markets," said Troy Bagne, Growth & Services Partner TeemWurk. "Though the tool allows self-onboarding, our implementation and support teams will always be available to provide extended support to the clients and make their benefits experience exceptionally well!", added Bagne.TeemWurk is a leading workforce management solutions provider catering employers, insurance carriers, TPA's and brokers. Serving businesses of all sizes, the single platform concept entails an integrated suite of products and services including Employee Benefits Administration Services, HR & Payroll Solutions, ACA Compliance & Reporting Tool and 3D EDI Tool. With the user-friendly interface, it can support multiple functions as well as bulk uploads with the zero error efficiency. For more information, visit www.teemwurk.com