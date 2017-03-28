The LAW FIRM of DAYREL SEWELL, PLLC is pleased to announce that Dayrel S. Sewell.

LAW FIRM of DAYREL SEWELL, PLLC

Dayrel Sewell

347-787-6824

***@sewellnylaw.com LAW FIRM of DAYREL SEWELL, PLLCDayrel Sewell347-787-6824

-- Esq. has been selected as the outright winner and recipient in the category of — Litigation —Lawyer of the Year — USA by Finance Monthly. Finance Monthly selection criteria is dynamic, relying on matters such as legal expertise and innovation; peer recognition and personal achievement;and involvement in significant legal cases and legal activity.The Finance Monthly Law Awards 2017 recognizes the achievements of, lawyers, barristers and those connected to the legal world who have a proven track record in delivering results for their clients over the past twelve months. The awards are divided into individual and form categories. Each category has been selected to represent the diversity of skills and knowledge that the profession has to offer clients across the globe.The voting and nomination is inclusive consisting of a three-month process. Voting procedures are sent to Finance Monthly's readership database — over 195,880 contacts. All readers evaluate the nominees based on all the Law Awards criteria. This accomplishment for Dayrel S. Sewell, Esq., by Finance Monthly — Law Awards, exemplifies innovation in client care; strategic thinking and planning; and superior qualifications.The Finance Monthly is a trusted source for business and corporate professionals, specifically legal practitioners, either in-house counsel or private practice.