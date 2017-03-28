 
UK Universities Trip for BUiD (One of the Leading Universities in UAE) Students

 
 
BUiD - Leading Universities in UAE
BUiD - Leading Universities in UAE
 
DUBAI INTERNATIONAL ACADEMIC CITY, UAE - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- 23 BUiD students from Master and Doctoral programmes in the Faculties of Engineering & IT and Business & Law visited the Universities of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester.

In each university, students received a full-day programme that included a series of lectures and workshops, as well as campus tours and information about the universities.

At Manchester, the emphasis of the programme was on project management. The lectures included a case study summary of a project that involved redesigning and rebuilding Birmingham New Street Station, one of the UK's busiest railway stations, which also has a shopping mall attached. What was particularly impressive was how this project was undertaken while the railway station stayed operational throughout.

The Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh delivered more diverse programmes that had content targeting students with business, project management and engineering backgrounds. Top researchers at both institutions delivered lectures and workshops, on topics ranging from resource allocation to cyber security. The University of Glasgow also provided a cultural evening with traditional Scottish cuisine at a local restaurant.

The trip gave students a good basic overview of research and internationalization activities at UK Russell Group universities, and there was also free time for students to undertake cultural and tourism activities in London and the other cities visited.

Follow this link to know about the BUiD: http://www.buid.ac.ae/why-buid

Staff on trip:

Amer Alaya, Head of Student Administration

Dr Stephen Wilkins, Head of MBA programme

Dr Maria Papadaki, Head of Dubai Centre for Risk Management

Contact
BUiD (British University in Dubai)
info@buid.ac.ae
End
Source:BUiD (British University in Dubai)
Email:***@buid.ac.ae
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
