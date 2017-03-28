News By Tag
UK Universities Trip for BUiD (One of the Leading Universities in UAE) Students
In each university, students received a full-day programme that included a series of lectures and workshops, as well as campus tours and information about the universities.
At Manchester, the emphasis of the programme was on project management. The lectures included a case study summary of a project that involved redesigning and rebuilding Birmingham New Street Station, one of the UK's busiest railway stations, which also has a shopping mall attached. What was particularly impressive was how this project was undertaken while the railway station stayed operational throughout.
The Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh delivered more diverse programmes that had content targeting students with business, project management and engineering backgrounds. Top researchers at both institutions delivered lectures and workshops, on topics ranging from resource allocation to cyber security. The University of Glasgow also provided a cultural evening with traditional Scottish cuisine at a local restaurant.
The trip gave students a good basic overview of research and internationalization activities at UK Russell Group universities, and there was also free time for students to undertake cultural and tourism activities in London and the other cities visited.
Follow this link to know about the BUiD: http://www.buid.ac.ae/
Staff on trip:
Amer Alaya, Head of Student Administration
Dr Stephen Wilkins, Head of MBA programme
Dr Maria Papadaki, Head of Dubai Centre for Risk Management
BUiD (British University in Dubai)
info@buid.ac.ae
