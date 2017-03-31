News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HeyPayless Develops DuoTrac: The Pathway To Virtual Golf Gaming
The Next-Gen Way To Learn And Teach Golf With The Power Of Technology
The application was built with a set of features to provide a complete experience for golfing enthusiasts through analyzing a collection of data such as footwork, transition, and angle/speed at impact, body positioning, which is communicated to the coach in real-time through the mobile application. The application also provides for sharing of data through a video conference platform.
It was designed with a multiple sensor integration focus to add precision while functioning. The sensors integrated are custom-built and have the capacity to withstand the rough and tough nature of the sport while maintaining flexibility in usage.
At the core of the application is a Calc engine, that has been coded to analyze the real-time and detailed sensor data for effective analysis of every golfing parameter to be taken into consideration. The scalable and robust nature of the engine assures that data does not get accumulated and does not exceed the capacity of being read. Analysis of each minute detail is carried out by the engine on a daily basis.
While using the application, the user starts his console experience with a club facing angle that shows the user a field to play on and make their move. It enables the player to measure and review their swing at every step, thereby ensuring user ease throughout the game. The user gets a step-by-step training guide on how to carry out their game.
The application is integrated with a visual engine that provides real-time and comprehensive live visuals to help them determine on which aspects they lack and how they can improve their game on each of those aspects. The video feed can be sent to coaches for analysis at a later date and can be reviewed to get feedback.
The sensors allow the user to analyze their weight shift and monitor their position side which helps lay the foundation for a good swing. The starting stance is paramount in achieving a good lift and requires a robust sensor to withstand the pressure of the weight.
HeyPayless (https://www.heypayless.com/
Contact
HeyPayless
***@heypayless.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse