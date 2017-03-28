Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Forensic Technology Market". This Report provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

The forensic technologies provide with an efficient identification, interpretation and assessment of substantial evidence gathered from the crime scenes. The demand for the forensic technology is further pushed by prominent players within the respective areas of forensics companies such as 3M, LGC Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micro Systemation and others.With the rate of internet penetration reaching up to 87%, the U.S. has become one of the best connected countries in the world, and acquires the second position globally with regard to online business- consumer transactions;moreover, these factors have led the country to be the centre point for cyber-attacks. Cybercrimes cost have reached around $100 billion in the country. Canada and Mexico globally stands at the 13th and 17th position respectively as major sources of cybercrimes. North America needs to build a strong resilience system for managing cybercrimes.Our market study includes an extensive overview and analysis of the North America Cyber Security market by solutions and services, application verticals and countries, along with developing a comprehensive outlook of the market. The report provides extensive insights of the different developments, trends and key participants.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a comprehensive section on the prominent laws, patents and standards for the North America Cyber Security market.The research also incorporates Porter's Five Forces for an in-depth analysis of the North America Cyber Security market. The report builds itself upon a comprehensive value chain giving a clear understanding of the ecosystem of the Cyber Security market in the North America region.The report also includes the profiles of major players in the North America Cyber Security market that allows readers to get an insight into the industry trends.Some of the leading companies in the North America Cyber Security market are IBM, Cisco, Dell, Intel, FireEye, Symantec, among others.The report puts special emphasis on the market share of the services provided in food traceability market, owing to the changing paradigms in the industry.The most often used strategy for developing a better hold on to the market has been through partnerships & collaborations, followed by product launches. Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies & developmental activities of recent years.Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (R.O.W.). Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. The prominent players operating in the global food traceability market include C.H. Robinson, Intermec, Cognex Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others.