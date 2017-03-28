Pain Management Devices Market Will Continue to Grow by 2021

SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Pain Management Devices Market".

-- Non-drug treatment for pain management has become a trend. With growing cases of abuse and drug side effects, patients are seeking for non-invasive and non-drug alternatives to treat various types of pain. Advanced in electronic and nanotechnology has enabled development of compact and user friendly wearable devices that can deliver temporary relief from pain. Pain management devices market is flooded with generic over-the-counter (OTC) devices to hospital grade devices used for treatment of neurological pain.Currently available devices for pain management are segmented based on electro therapy devices (TENS and MENS), light therapy devices, ultrasound therapy devices, and others. Application of pain management device is increasing rapidly in sports and rehabilitation activities. Growing awareness about physical fitness and rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has been a driver for more individuals engaging in physical exercise. High prevalence of diabetes globally and its related complications such as neuropathy is also adding to customer base opting for pain management devices. Cancer treatment, arthritis and occupation associated pain are other important factors contributing to the global pain management devices market. According to American Academy of Pain Medicine over 100 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. A research conducted in Europe mentions that women had higher prevalence of chronic pain as compared to men. Head, neck and shoulder, and waist and back were most common anatomies of pain. Considering growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, arthritis and other disorders, along with aging population, it is estimated that the demand for pain management devices would increase in the future.Currently majority of the pain management devices market is dominated by low quality products manufactured by local players. However various global players are also marketing hospital grade products that are more reliable and approved by the regulatory authorities. Pain management infusion pumps are exclusively used to treat chronic neurological pain. With increasing complications and frequent product recalls, the use of pain management infusion pumps is restricted. The pain management devices market is largely dependent on ease of use and non-invasive nature. Upcoming devices also have the flexibility to be controlled through a smartphone that is synchronized with the devices. Although ultrasound pain management devices are mostly used in sports and rehabilitation applications, adoption of light therapy devices is growing among elderly and arthritis patients.Key players in the pain management devices market include NeuroMetrix, Inc., Medtronic, Inc. Cefaly US, Inc., Axiobionics, Omron, Electromedical Products International, Inc., Sanofi, Physicians Technology, LLC, ZetrOZ Systems, LLC, Bayer A.G. and others.