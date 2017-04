Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021 to grow at a CAGR of 13.75%

Media Contact

Microwave ablation is an emerging technique in the overall tissue ablation market. The technique provides quicker ablation of large and small tumors and is used for the treatment of inoperable tumors (tumors that cannot be treated surgically). Several antennae that are used to perform microwave ablation are small, and designed with precise targeting power to prevent healthy tissues from damage. Microwave ablation is widely used in treating liver, kidney, lung, and breast cancers.BMR's analysts forecast the global microwave ablation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.75% during the period 2017-2021.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microwave ablation systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of microwave ablation systems to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physicians' offices.Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• AngioDynamics• Medtronic• Perseon• Medwaves• NeuWave MedicalOther prominent vendors• Emblation Microwave• Miramar Labs• Symple Surgical• UrologixMarket driver• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising older population• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Presence of alternatives• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted microwave ablation techniques• For a full, detailed list, view our report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?