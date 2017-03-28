 
Industry News





Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021 to grow at a CAGR of 13.75%

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Bigmarketresearch added Latest Research Report titled "Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021" to its Large Report database.

Microwave ablation is an emerging technique in the overall tissue ablation market. The technique provides quicker ablation of large and small tumors and is used for the treatment of inoperable tumors (tumors that cannot be treated surgically). Several antennae that are used to perform microwave ablation are small, and designed with precise targeting power to prevent healthy tissues from damage. Microwave ablation is widely used in treating liver, kidney, lung, and breast cancers.

BMR's analysts forecast the global microwave ablation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.75% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microwave ablation systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of microwave ablation systems to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physicians' offices.

Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• AngioDynamics
• Medtronic
• Perseon
• Medwaves
• NeuWave Medical

Request sample report @ www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1059813

Other prominent vendors
• Emblation Microwave
• Miramar Labs
• Symple Surgical
• Urologix

Market driver
• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising older population
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Presence of alternatives
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted microwave ablation techniques
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request for discount @ www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1059813

About Company :
Big Market Research (http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/) uniqueness lies in its highly ethical reports at economical rates because we value your relationship and growth more than money. Your growth is our aim. With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency.

Contact Us :
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive,
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Direct :+ 1-503-894-6022
Toll Free :  + 1-800-910-6452
Email: help@bigmarketresearch.com
Web: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com

Media Contact
big market research
+1-971-202-1575
***@bigmarketresearch.com
