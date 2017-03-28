[One Day Live Training] Mixing In Stirred Tanks - Frankfurt, Germany, April 20, 2017

Specially For Chemical Processing Industry Professionals-Germany

Contact

Tridiagonal Solutions

***@tridiagonal.com Tridiagonal Solutions

End

-- Tridiagonal Solutions Inc, is organizingprogram to enable chemist and chemical engineers with the latest mixing calculations and scale-up methods in the chemical process industry space.This course will review principles of mixing in stirred tanks, provide recommendations for process design and scale-up, plus enable participants to apply these principles and recommendations to their mixing processes and problems. Additionally the course will explain how "MixIT – an enterprise software to predict stirred tank performance"can help facilitate knowledge management, collaboration and use of mixing science within a global organization to accelerate reactor design, process scale up, process optimization and troubleshooting associated with stirred tanks.The training is taking place onCEST at. Registration instructions are available atThe training is conducted by Dr. Ameya Durve, member of the Chemical Reactor Engineering Group at Tridiagonal Solutions Inc. Over the past years of his career, he focused on R&D, Design and Scale up of stirred tank reactors. Their work also includes topics on gas-liquid and solid-liquid flows in stirred tank reactors using experimental methods and computational modeling.