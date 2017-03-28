 
News By Tag
* Chemical Mixing Analysis
* Reactor Mixing
* Scaleup And Tech Transfer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frankfurt
  Hesse
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928

[One Day Live Training] Mixing In Stirred Tanks - Frankfurt, Germany, April 20, 2017

Specially For Chemical Processing Industry Professionals-Germany
 
FRANKFURT, Germany - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Tridiagonal Solutions Inc, is organizing Mixing in Stirred Tanks - a one day training program to enable chemist and chemical engineers with the latest mixing calculations and scale-up methods in the chemical process industry space.

This course will review principles of mixing in stirred tanks, provide recommendations for process design and scale-up, plus enable participants to apply these principles and recommendations to their mixing processes and problems. Additionally the course will explain how "MixIT – an enterprise software to predict stirred tank performance" can help facilitate knowledge management, collaboration and use of mixing science within a global organization to accelerate reactor design, process scale up, process optimization and troubleshooting associated with stirred tanks.

The training is taking place on Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8 am CEST at New Horizons, Ludwig-Erhard-Strasse 30-34, 65760 Frankfurt, Germany. Registration instructions are available at http://mixit.tridiagonal.com/mixing-in-stirred-tanks-fran...

The training is conducted by Dr. Ameya Durve, member of the Chemical Reactor Engineering Group at Tridiagonal Solutions Inc. Over the past years of his career, he focused on R&D, Design and Scale up of stirred tank reactors. Their work also includes topics on gas-liquid and solid-liquid flows in stirred tank reactors using experimental methods and computational modeling.

Contact
Tridiagonal Solutions
***@tridiagonal.com
End
Source:Tridiagonal Solutions Inc
Email:***@tridiagonal.com
Posted By:***@tridiagonal.com Email Verified
Tags:Chemical Mixing Analysis, Reactor Mixing, Scaleup And Tech Transfer
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Frankfurt - Hesse - Germany
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tridiagonal Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share