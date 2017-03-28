News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
[One Day Live Training] Mixing In Stirred Tanks - Frankfurt, Germany, April 20, 2017
Specially For Chemical Processing Industry Professionals-Germany
This course will review principles of mixing in stirred tanks, provide recommendations for process design and scale-up, plus enable participants to apply these principles and recommendations to their mixing processes and problems. Additionally the course will explain how "MixIT – an enterprise software to predict stirred tank performance"
The training is taking place on Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8 am CEST at New Horizons, Ludwig-Erhard-
The training is conducted by Dr. Ameya Durve, member of the Chemical Reactor Engineering Group at Tridiagonal Solutions Inc. Over the past years of his career, he focused on R&D, Design and Scale up of stirred tank reactors. Their work also includes topics on gas-liquid and solid-liquid flows in stirred tank reactors using experimental methods and computational modeling.
Contact
Tridiagonal Solutions
***@tridiagonal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse