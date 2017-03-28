News By Tag
Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
The industrial robotics market in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022 owing to the introduction of new electronic products into the market, the miniaturization of electrical and electronics equipment and complexity in manufacturing processes. APAC held the largest share of the industrial robotics market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Some of the key players in this market include KUKA AG, ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., EPSON Electronics Company, Fanuc Corp, Güdel AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Stäubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Universal Robots and Yamaha Motor Company.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Functions Covered:
• Assembling and Disassembling
• Milling, Cutting and Processing
• Soldering and welding
• Materials handling
• Painting and dispensing
• Other Functions
Types Covered:
• Collaborative Industrial Robots
• Traditional Industrial Robots
o Scara Robots
o Cartesian Robots
o Cylindrical Robots
o Articulated Robots
o Parallel Robots
o Other Robots
Industry Type Covered:
• Electrical and Electronics Industry
• Metal and Machinery Industry
• Precision and Optics Industry
• Food and Beverages Industry
• Automotive
• Chemical, Rubber, and Plastic Industry
• Other industries
Components Covered:
• End Effectors
• Controller
• Sensors
• Robotic ARM
• Drive
o Hydraulic Drive
o Electric Drive
o Pneumatic Drive
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
