 
News By Tag
* Industrial Robotics Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Industrial Robotics Market

Industry:
Reports

Location:
Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Industrial Robotics Market is estimated at $33.01 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $79.58 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.39% from 2015 to 2022. Growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries and adoption of automation to ensure quality production is stimulating the market growth. Improved workplace health and safety, increased production, improved quality and cost reduction are some of the drivers favouring the market growth. However, lack of skilled force to work in the automated manufacturing units is the major restraint hampering the market growth.

The industrial robotics market in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022 owing to the introduction of new electronic products into the market, the miniaturization of electrical and electronics equipment and complexity in manufacturing processes. APAC held the largest share of the industrial robotics market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Some of the key players in this market include KUKA AG, ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., EPSON Electronics Company, Fanuc Corp, Güdel AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Stäubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Universal Robots and Yamaha Motor Company.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-robotics-market

Functions Covered:
• Assembling and Disassembling
• Milling, Cutting and Processing
• Soldering and welding
• Materials handling
• Painting and dispensing
• Other Functions

Types Covered:
• Collaborative Industrial Robots
• Traditional Industrial Robots
o Scara Robots
o Cartesian Robots
o Cylindrical Robots
o Articulated Robots
o Parallel Robots
o Other Robots

Industry Type Covered:
• Electrical and Electronics Industry
• Metal and Machinery Industry
• Precision and Optics Industry
• Food and Beverages Industry
• Automotive
• Chemical, Rubber, and Plastic Industry
• Other industries

Components Covered:
• End Effectors
• Controller
• Sensors
• Robotic ARM
• Drive
o Hydraulic Drive
o Electric Drive
o Pneumatic Drive

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-robotics-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Industrial Robotics Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share