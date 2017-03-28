Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Industrial Robotics Market is estimated at $33.01 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $79.58 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.39% from 2015 to 2022. Growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries and adoption of automation to ensure quality production is stimulating the market growth. Improved workplace health and safety, increased production, improved quality and cost reduction are some of the drivers favouring the market growth. However, lack of skilled force to work in the automated manufacturing units is the major restraint hampering the market growth.The industrial robotics market in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022 owing to the introduction of new electronic products into the market, the miniaturization of electrical and electronics equipment and complexity in manufacturing processes. APAC held the largest share of the industrial robotics market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.Some of the key players in this market include KUKA AG, ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., EPSON Electronics Company, Fanuc Corp, Güdel AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Stäubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Universal Robots and Yamaha Motor Company.• Assembling and Disassembling• Milling, Cutting and Processing• Soldering and welding• Materials handling• Painting and dispensing• Other Functions• Collaborative Industrial Robots• Traditional Industrial Robotso Scara Robotso Cartesian Robotso Cylindrical Robotso Articulated Robotso Parallel Robotso Other Robots• Electrical and Electronics Industry• Metal and Machinery Industry• Precision and Optics Industry• Food and Beverages Industry• Automotive• Chemical, Rubber, and Plastic Industry• Other industries• End Effectors• Controller• Sensors• Robotic ARM• Driveo Hydraulic Driveo Electric Driveo Pneumatic Drive• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-robotics-market